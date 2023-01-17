ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider channels Charlie Sheen in number change

Now that he has established himself in the majors and is armed with a long term extension, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is ready to change his number. After wearing number 65 thus far in his major league career, Strider is set to switch to number 99 in homage to Ricky ‘Wild Thing’ Vaughn from the Major League movies. However, it is worth noting that Guardians reliever James Karinchak wears number 99 in Cleveland and has adopted the Wild Thing persona.
ATLANTA, GA
