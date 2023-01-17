Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutalityhard and smartAtlanta, GA
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Peaceful Protest Against Police Training Center in Atlanta Suburb Turns Violenthard and smartAtlanta, GA
Rapper Drops Album During Young Thug & YSL Trial In Atlanta.Source MoneyAtlanta, GA
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
"He's going to be MVP" — The draft bust that reminded Kevin Garnett of himself
Today, Kevin Garnett's protege is no longer in the league.
Milwaukee Bucks stars “probable” to return versus Detroit Pistons
On Wednesday, we got the news that the Milwaukee Bucks were optimistic that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton could possibly return to the lineup Saturday against the Cavaliers in Cleveland. While that didn’t come to pass and both missed the loss to the Cavs, we have the next step in the return of both Bucks stars.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider channels Charlie Sheen in number change
Now that he has established himself in the majors and is armed with a long term extension, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is ready to change his number. After wearing number 65 thus far in his major league career, Strider is set to switch to number 99 in homage to Ricky ‘Wild Thing’ Vaughn from the Major League movies. However, it is worth noting that Guardians reliever James Karinchak wears number 99 in Cleveland and has adopted the Wild Thing persona.
NFL insider provides some more context around Kliff Kingsbury’s Thailand trip
For those wondering about what Kliff Kingsbury is doing in Thailand, we have an update on it. After spending his whole life in football, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is relaxing in Thailand with his girlfriend and figuring out what comes next. This is apparently what Kingsbury is...
