Now that he has established himself in the majors and is armed with a long term extension, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider is ready to change his number. After wearing number 65 thus far in his major league career, Strider is set to switch to number 99 in homage to Ricky ‘Wild Thing’ Vaughn from the Major League movies. However, it is worth noting that Guardians reliever James Karinchak wears number 99 in Cleveland and has adopted the Wild Thing persona.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO