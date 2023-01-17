Naperville Pre-Election Day Calendar / Now updated. Now thru April 4, 2023 / 2023 Nonpartisan Consolidated Election Reminder / From Naperville City Council to the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners and School District 203 to School District 204 Boards of Education, time has arrived to become familiar with important dates during this nonpartisan election campaign as well as the names and qualifications of all candidates running to serve local governing bodies…

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO