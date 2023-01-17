Human remains found in Talladega County creek

LINCOLN, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are investigating human remains that were found in Lincoln Monday morning.

At approximately 9:55 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department was notified of human remains that were found in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road in Lincoln. An investigation determined that the remains had been there for “an extended period of time.”

The remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to determine the cause of death, as well as to possibly identify them.

The case remains under investigation.

