ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Wadley-Barron Park temporarily closed amid investigation

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yj7Yc_0kHWjRXq00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland announced early Tuesday morning that Wadley-Barron Park, including the walking path, will be closed to the public Tuesday, January 17 th and Wednesday, January 18th, because of an ongoing investigation by the Midland Police Department.

MPD did not say what it is investigating and has not released any additional details. However, a crime scene unit was spotted in the park and video from the scene showed what appears to be a dive team in the pond.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 8

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

Midland residents file objections toward city

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD provides tips to avoid ‘Bank Jugging’

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department released several tips to help keep community members from falling victim to “Bank Jugging” crimes. According to OPD, the term is used for crimes where a suspect follows a customer who just left a bank or credit union to rob them or burglarize their cars.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wadley-Barron park closed ‘indefinitely’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department said that Wadley-Barron park will be closed “indefinitely” amid an ongoing investigation.  The investigation began on January 17 with MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Rangers began searching the pond and the investigation was originally expected to last two days. A dive team is said to be […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police Department locates missing person

UPDATE: Hall has been found, according to MPD. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. 63-year-old Douglas Kent Hall was last seen at Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. Hall was wearing a blue/gray shirt and khaki pants. If you...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved.  According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Certified Scuba Divers in West Texas?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The last time divers were needed in West Texas for a search and rescue was over 30 years ago. Even in an area with very few bodies of water, few Midland county first responders are prepared if they have to go underwater. “There’s a group of us...
NewsWest 9

OPD trying to return stolen packages to rightful owners

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is trying to return several stolen packages to their rightful owners. According to OPD, on Friday, a suspect was arrested and admitted to stealing a large quantity of packages within the last year. While many of the items were returned to those...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?

Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

NOLA man charged in death of Odessa driver arrested again

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A New Orleans man charged in connection with the death of an Odessa driver was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after failing to show up in court for his December arraignment.  Anthony Gallow, 37, was indicted last November and formally charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide, in the August 23, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman found stalled on train tracks charged with DWI

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after officers said she was allegedly drunk behind the wheel in a vehicle that stalled on the train tracks. Brandy Zamorano, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 11:00 p.m. on January 16, officers found […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy