Papillion, NE

Amazon update: One Neb. facility opened, another inactive

OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
Doc: Next two months ‘ugly’ due to ‘Super Kraken’ COVID variant

LINCOLN, Neb. — Infectious disease authority Dr. James Lawler is predicting a couple of “real ugly” months ahead due to the arrival of a new, more transmissible, more immunity-evasive variant of COVID-19. In a YouTube video posted last week, Lawler said the new XBB. 1.5 COVID variant is already causing jumps in hospitalization rates in the New England states and is destined to become the dominant variant in the U.S.
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids

LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
Nebraska GOP governor, lawmakers unveil tax-slashing plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)-Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen joined several state lawmakers Wednesday to unveil a tax proposal that would remove hundreds of millions of dollars from the state's tax rolls, including measures that would slash income and corporate taxes, stop taxation of Social Security income, and restrict taxes on agricultural land.
New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
Man sentenced to prison for threats against Union Pacific in Omaha

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Abrams to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
