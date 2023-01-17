Read full article on original website
Amazon update: One Neb. facility opened, another inactive
OMAHA — Another new area Amazon warehouse, this one in Council Bluffs, swung into action recently, albeit with a much smaller crew than originally envisioned. The 270,000-square-foot sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway was completed at least a half year ago and opened just prior to this past holiday season as a “supplemental fulfillment center,” said Amazon spokesman Andy DiOrio.
Senator: Semiconductor plant would have biggest impact 'since corn'
LINCOLN — Nebraska needs to tap into the federal push to increase domestic manufacturing of semiconductors, an effort that could create more than 4,700 jobs paying an average of $84,500 per year, State Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha said Thursday. This week, McDonnell introduced Legislative Bill 616, which would...
Nebraska State Fair announces 2023 theme: Whatever Your Flavor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Whatever your flavor, you'll find it at the 2023 Nebraska State Fair. "Whatever Your Flavor" has been officially unveiled as this year's State Fair theme. Fair officials like to point to both the literal and figurative meanings of “flavor.”. "Everyone loves fair food, whether it's the traditional...
Nebraska district settles with family of football player who died
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska school district has reached a $675,000 settlement with the family of a 16-year-old who died after collapsing in the heat at a football practice in 2021. The Omaha school board will consider approving the settlement with Drake Geiger's family at its next meeting...
Neb. senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
Doc: Next two months ‘ugly’ due to ‘Super Kraken’ COVID variant
LINCOLN, Neb. — Infectious disease authority Dr. James Lawler is predicting a couple of “real ugly” months ahead due to the arrival of a new, more transmissible, more immunity-evasive variant of COVID-19. In a YouTube video posted last week, Lawler said the new XBB. 1.5 COVID variant is already causing jumps in hospitalization rates in the New England states and is destined to become the dominant variant in the U.S.
High court sides with Nebraska HHS workers over dress code
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court upheld on Friday a lower court judge's ruling that sided with state employees who fought back against a government dress code banning blue jeans. In late 2019, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services advised its employees of a new...
State laws vary widely on whether felons can run for office
WASHINGTON (AP) — The case of a defeated New Mexico candidate arrested in a politically motivated shooting spree has turned a spotlight on an issue that has been evolving in the states: whether people with criminal convictions are eligible to run for public office. Solomon Peña overwhelmingly lost a...
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids
LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
Neb. troopers respond to over 400 weather-related calls during winter storm
Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get stranded in the snow. “Many...
Nebraska GOP governor, lawmakers unveil tax-slashing plan
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)-Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen joined several state lawmakers Wednesday to unveil a tax proposal that would remove hundreds of millions of dollars from the state's tax rolls, including measures that would slash income and corporate taxes, stop taxation of Social Security income, and restrict taxes on agricultural land.
New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
Pillen wants $2.5B in new funding for schools, tax relief
LINCOLN — Every school district in Nebraska would receive at least $1,500 per student in state aid for K-12 education, and the state would pick up more of the tab for special education, under a set of three school funding proposals that Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled Tuesday. “All of...
Advocates push yet again for medical marijuana in Neb.
LINCOLN — Advocates for legalizing cannabis for medical use are trying again in 2023, despite at least eight years of setbacks in Nebraska. “There is one thing we will not do, and that is give up,” said Crista Eggers of Gretna, whose son suffers from intractable epileptic seizures.
Man sentenced to prison for threats against Union Pacific in Omaha
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Andrew Isaac Abrams, 42, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for transmitting a threat to injure the person of another through an interstate communication. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Abrams to 18 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Abrams will begin a three-year term of supervised release.
Watchdog: State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the...
Up to a foot of snow expected for North Platte area Tuesday, Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A major winter storm is expected to impact most of Nebraska beginning Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning begins at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday and continues through Midnight on Thursday. National Weather Service forecasters said the greatest snowfall accumulations will be in southwestern and west central Nebraska, with...
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool
Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
