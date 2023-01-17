ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Hannaford donates $15K to Troy High School food pantry

By Michael Mahar
 5 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hannaford Supermarkets have donated $15,000 to Troy High School to support their food pantry. The donation will continue to allow the food pantry to remain operable and serve students and families.

“Being able to watch this pantry grow and be able to help provide food to our students has been such a bright spot in my time here at Troy High,” said Troy High School Social Worker Danielle Neri. “I have been introduced to students who I might not normally work with and formed closer relationships because of our pantry. Many students just stop down to our offices to get a snack and say hello, and it is great to be able to provide those small things that can really make a big impact in that student’s day.”

Troy High School’s food pantry is open to support any student in need, with no questions asked and no income requirements. Students can pack a bag with food on Friday afternoons to take home, however, the pantry is open to students throughout the week. Foods such as snacks, frozen meals, meats, vegetables, yogurt, cheese, pasta, and more are available at the food pantry.

The donation comes on the heels of the recent grand opening of the new Hannaford in Brunswick, which started welcoming customers in September 2022.

“As a committed community partner, Hannaford believes in nourishing our communities, including increasing access to healthy foods that fuel our bodies and minds,” said Hannaford Brunswick Store Manager Brent Caron. “We are pleased to support Troy High School with this donation, and thank the Brunswick community for extending such a warm welcome to our associates.”

