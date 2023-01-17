Read full article on original website
Related
Stop sign installation set in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County
Starting Monday, Jan. 23, a PennDOT maintenance crew will work on installing a stop sign at the intersection of Route 125 and Route 2044 (Upper Road) in East Cameron Township, Northumberland County. This will make the intersection a four-way stop. Additional work includes updating the existing placards to indicate a four-way stop. Drivers can expect the right shoulder to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of noon to 6 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 27, weather permitting.
abc27.com
One injured after crash in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials in Middletown, Dauphin County were on the scene of a crash with entrapment during the evening of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to Londonderry Fire Company, they responded to the crash on Route 441. One of the people inside the vehicle was trapped because the...
A portion of Route 147 closed in Northumberland County
12 p.m. Update: Route 147 in Northumberland County is now open. -- Both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4033 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree and power lines. A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction. In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005. As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened. You find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two injured in Turkey Run crash
TURKEY RUN – Two people were injured in a broadside collision at the entrance to the Gold Star Plaza Saturday night. The crash happened around 8pm at the intersection of the Gold Star Highway (Route 924) and Gold Star Plaza in Shenandoah’s Turkey Run section. Borough Police at...
Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County
10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Northumberland County roadway reopened after crews cleaned up debris
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reopened a portion of Route 147 in Northumberland County after crews cleared debris. PennDOT says a downed tree and power lines had closed Route 147 between Herndon Bypass Road on Route 3006 in Jackson Township, and Boyles Run Road on Route 4033 in Lower Augusta Township. As of 12:00 […]
WGAL
Fire breaks out at residence in Lebanon County
HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A residential fire broke out in Lebanon County on Thursday evening. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire. The residence sustained substantial damage as a result of the fire.
WGAL
Fire damages home in Lebanon County
A fire damaged a home Thursday evening in Lebanon County. The fire happened on the 100 block of Weidman Road in Heidelberg Township at 6:18 p.m. No injuries were reported in the fire, but there was significant damage to the first floor of the home. It's not yet clear what...
WNEP-TV 16
Deadly wreck in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
Man charged for spitting on rehab center staff
Allenwood, Pa. — Police say a patient at White Deer Run was cited for spitting on a staff member. State police at Milton say they were called to the center on Jan. 16 after Edrick Acosta Ramos, 27, of Ithaca, N.Y., reportedly spit on staff. A disorderly conduct citation was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Elderly man killed in crash near Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — An 81-year-old man of Lewisburg died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Kelly Township. Saunders L. Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries, according to state police at Milton. Saunders was traveling north on Route 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Ziegler Road into the path...
Fire damages apartment in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We're learning more at this hour about a fire in Luzerne County. It took first responders about two hours Friday morning to knock out the flames at the Country Club Apartments in Dallas Township. Smoke filled up the first-floor apartment leading people to call for...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Ashland Man
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Ashland man. Jared George Azar, 28, is wanted for failing to appear at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for a Status Conference on November 16, 2022. Azar's original charges include:. Aggravated...
pahomepage.com
Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure
Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Monterey Park Mass Shooting: 8 a.m. news conference. Law enforcement and civic leaders addressed the mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California that killed ten people and wounded at least ten others. Updates: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/ap-police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-los-angeles-area-city/
Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died
FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2. According to his obituary, […]
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
Future unclear for residents affected by ‘absolutely devastating’ sinkhole in State College
Between insurance headaches, finances and unclear timelines, some homeowners impacted by the sinkhole are considering giving up their homes.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 3