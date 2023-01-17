Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Grass Valley Results in Two Injuries
Two People Hospitalized Following Moonshine Road Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash north of Grass Valley ended up with two people being hospitalized on January 16. The collision occurred along Moonshine Road near Camptonville around 1:42 p.m. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the California Highway Patrol (CHP), responded to the accident scene.
krcrtv.com
Police recover stolen truck at Oroville McDonald's
Oroville, CALIF. — This morning at a local McDonald's, Police in Oroville arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer. The incident happened early January 21st, around 5:56 AM, near the McDonald's along Oro Dam Boulevard. It was here that Oroville Police spotted a white 2003 Ford F250 which had previously been reported stolen. Officers watched as the driver, 28 year old Paradise resident Austin Somera, left the vehicle and attempted to enter the McDonalds. Police then contacted and arrested Somera for driving the reportedly stolen truck.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Intersection Accident Involves Three Vehicles
Gerber Road Intersection Accident Causes Minor Injuries. A three-vehicle intersection accident in Sacramento caused minor injuries on January 17. The crash occurred along westbound Gerber Road at its intersection with Palmer House Drive just before 3:00 p.m. The incident involved two sedans and an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Stolen firearm and fentanyl found during Yuba City traffic stop
(KTXL) — Two men were arrested in Yuba City on Friday night after being found with multiple firearms and illegal drugs, according to the Yuba City Police Department. Bryan Reyes, 18, was pulled over by police after allegedly running a stop sign near Garden Highway and Second Street. 19-year-old Miguel Fernandez was a passenger in […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Granite Bay Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Multiple Injuries Reported in Car Accident on Auburn Folsom Road. A multiple-vehicle crash in Granite Bay involving three vehicles resulted in several people being transported to a hospital. The collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), occurred at the Auburn Folsom Road intersection with Muir Way at around 7:30 a.m. Traffic was advised to divert to Eureka Road because the southbound lanes were shut down, although the northbound remained open.
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man riding bike hit, killed Thursday night
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man riding a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening, according to the CHP Yuba-Sutter. The CHP said a 69-year-old man was riding a bike east across Feather River Boulevard around 7:25 p.m. At the same time, a 60-year-old Olivehurst...
Man arrested after exchanging gunfire with Grass Valley police during foot chase | Update
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — A man was arrested by Grass Valley police Friday, two weeks after engaging in gunfire with officers and sending himself and someone else to the hospital. Austin Wallace was charged on a felony warrant for charges of attempted homicide and four counts of assault with...
KCRA.com
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land. The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Collision Near Auburn Hospitalizes One Person
Rollover Traps Person Inside in I-80 Single-Vehicle Collision. A single-vehicle collision in Alta, northeast of Auburn, occurred on January 17 when the car left the roadway. The accident happened around 1:38 p.m. along westbound I-80 just east of the Baxter Road off-ramp. Cal Fire emergency responders were called to the scene when officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) discovered that the vehicle had exited the roadway, leaving at least one person alive but trapped inside.
You may have to drive slower on these 5 Roseville roads
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Drivers may have to slow down on five roads in Roseville if city council passes a proposed ordinance. Roseville City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance amending radar enforceable speed limits Wednesday. If the city council passes the second reading of the ordinance, the new speed limits would go into effect 30 days from the ruling.
KCRA.com
Two people rescued from house fire Friday afternoon, Yuba City fire officials say
YUBA CITY, Calif. — According to Yuba City Fire officials, a structure fire started around 12:50 p.m. Friday at the 2800 block of Monroe Road. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire coming from the single-story residence. They were told that there was still a resident trapped inside screaming for help.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash in Grass Valley Causes Fatality and Injuries
A head-on crash involving two vehicles in Grass Valley on January 17 resulted in a fatality and major injuries to another person. The fatal collision occurred around 5:48 p.m. on northbound S.R. 49 at its intersection with La Barr Meadows Road and involved an SUV and pickup. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that one person died at the accident scene.
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 women dead in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Two women were killed in a three-vehicle crash in South Sacramento.According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, this all started with a report of an attempted purse snatching around 10:15 a.m. Thursday. They say the victim fought the suspect off, preventing a car theft at French Road and Gerber Road. The suspect proceeded to carjack a Toyota RAV 4, according to authorities. They say he then ran a red light, causing a deadly crash on northbound Florin Perkins Road, just north of Florin Road. Two women were killed in the crash. Inmate workers and a deputy supervisor who were nearby heard the crash and went to investigate. The suspect allegedly tried to carjack another car but the deputy was able to detain the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital. It is unknown if he was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Bicyclist killed in crash near Plumas Lake Golf Club in Yuba County
MARYSVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle in Yuba County on Thursday.The collision happened at around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Feather River Boulevard and Country Club Road. This area is south of Marysville and on the west side of the Plumas Lake Golf Club.The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said the driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and was cooperating.The bicyclist has not yet been identified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Battery on officer, attempted auto theft, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 8. Amninder Singh, 23, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the N Main Street area of Colfax.
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
Suspect arrested in Marysville hit-and-run that left 13-year-old girl dead
MARYSVILLE – A hit-and-run suspect is now under arrest after an incident in Marysville that left one young teenager with fatal injuries and another hurt. Marysville police say, on the night of Jan. 14, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were struck by a vehicle along the 1900 block of B Street. The vehicle didn't stop. Officers and medics started first aid and both teens were soon rushed to Adventist Rideout Hospital. The 13-year-old girl died from her injuries on Thursday, Marysville police say. The boy has been treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital. Investigators...
Deadly stabbing under investigation at Sacramento-area board and care facility
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a stabbing at a board and care facility in south Sacramento left one person dead early Friday morning. The incident happened at a facility along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, one resident of the 6-8 person facility apparently stabbed another resident.Deputies say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The suspect is in custody and has been identified as 59-year-old Glen Doherty. The victim's name has not been released, but the sheriff's office says he was a 59-year-old man. Doherty has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
