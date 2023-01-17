ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

CBS 58

Alleged Racine County 'serial burglar' arrested following high speed chase

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of being a "serial burglar" in Racine County was arrested after fleeing police at speeds in excess of 100 mph. A Racine County Sheriff's Deputy was monitoring a gas station in the Town of Wind Lake following a recent stretch of at least five burglaries in the area. A suspect vehicle was identified and then seen circling the Wind Lake County Market parking lot.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police officer arrested for battery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are conducting a battery while armed investigation. An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was arrested after a battery allegation on Jan. 18, 2023, on N 37th St of West Miller Lane at approximately 10 p.m. The officer was arrested and placed on administrative duty.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek shooting threat, standoff; 2 arrested

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Two people were arrested after a tactical incident unfolded near 13th and College in Oak Creek Friday, Jan. 20. In a media release, Oak Creek police said they were called to a Motel 6 for a troublesome customer around 1 p.m. The customer refused to leave and threatened to shoot employees and, later, law enforcement.
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County knife threats, man arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In rural Washington County, footage shows authorities as they pursue a man who was allegedly wielding a knife and trying to stab people. It started at a town of Addison home around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, Jan. 19. Deputies found a 19-year-old woman with strangulation marks...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Cash Bond Set for Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Jason Lindemann made an initial court appearance in connection with a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River last summer. 2 felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. 18 misdemeanor counts of boating accident involving injury, failure to render aid. One misdemeanor count of negligent...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus; driver charged

MILWAUKEE - A bus driver has been criminally charged – accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Travita Terry is facing one count of neglecting a child. According to the criminal...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MLK Drive and Vliet Street shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20 near MLK Drive and Vliet Street. It at approximately 3:30 a.m. The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek suspect in shooting near 82nd and Hampton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 82nd and Hampton on Dec. 10. Police say the shooting took place just before 4 p.m. The suspect fired several shots from a vehicle which subsequently struck the victim. The suspect then fled in the vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18 near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. It happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

