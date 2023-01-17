Read full article on original website
Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson
© Reuters. Tesla bull case 'more intact' than ever claims Gerber, earnings will plummet argues Gordon Johnson. In a Bull vs. Bear debate on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Thursday afternoon, hosted by Investing.com and Street Insider.com, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson and Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, Ross Gerber outlined their view on the current health of Tesla and where they believe the stock is headed.
Wall Street rallies to end higher on Alphabet, Netflix lift
(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) climbed after announcing job cuts. Shares of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) jumped...
After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS
© Reuters. After-hours movers: Veris Residential falls as deal in peril, Alcoa lower on EPS. Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) 9% LOWER; Kushner Companies said it is not interested in proceeding with takeover at this time. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) 6% LOWER; reported Q4 EPS of $3.77, $0.12 better than...
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.00%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.00%, while the S&P 500 index added 1.89%, and the NASDAQ Composite index gained 2.66%.
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse
Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
GXO CEO sees large M&A opportunities in Canada
LONDON (Reuters) - GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods for...
China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes,...
U.S. home sales drop to 12-year low; price growth cools
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales plunged to a 12-year low in December, but declining mortgage rates raised cautious hope that the embattled housing market could be close to finding a floor. The report from the National Association of Realtors on Friday also showed the median house price increasing...
Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again
In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
Gap 'one of few stocks that may have already bottomed' - Morgan Stanley
© Reuters. Gap (GPS) 'one of few stocks that may have already bottomed' - Morgan Stanley. Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) was raised to Equal Weight from Underweight with an unchanged price target of $12 per share by Morgan Stanley analysts on Wednesday. In a note focused on retail stocks, the...
Bulls’ Strong Momentum Aims to Push QNT to $149 Crucial Resistance
Bulls’ Strong Momentum Aims to Push QNT to $149 Crucial Resistance. Quant (QNT) has been trading on a bullish sentiment for the past week. Bulls are aiming to breach the strongest QNT resistance at $149. QNT has inclined by 2.06% in the past 24 hours. Today’s market trades are...
Put Crypto Regulation in the Proper Perspective: Ripple CEO
© Reuters. Put Crypto Regulation in the Proper Perspective: Ripple CEO. Brad Garlinghouse said the crypto industry is performing well despite recent challenges. The Ripple CEO asked for a proper distinction between crypto problems and fraud. Garlinghouse praised the UAE for a leading role in crypto regulatory advancement. The...
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto
CFTC Commissioner Wants Industry Standard Regulation For Crypto. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham has called for global industry standards in crypto regulation. She has called on regulatory agencies to provide better clarity and guidance to the crypto industry in 2023. The commissioner’s comments came a day after Japan’s FSA asked for...
Amazon to hike prices of some music subscription plans from Feb
(Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February. The price of Amazon Music's 'Unlimited Individual Plan' will go up by $1 to $10.99 per month, while its 'Unlimited Individual Student Plan' will go up to $5.99 from $4.99 per month, according to the company's FAQ page.
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k. Binance CEO mocks Jim Cramer as Bitcoin crosses the $20k price point. When BTC hit $17k, Cramer told investors it was an excellent exit opportunity. The global crypto market cap is on track to cross the $1 trillion...
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The...
Dow futures trade higher, Netflix up 6.9% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading slightly higher during Thursday’s evening trade, with major benchmark averages declining during regular trade as the Fed’s Brainard noted the need to keep interest rates higher despite signs of slowing inflation. By 18:45 ET (23:45 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P...
Procter & Gamble, Alcoa, Roblox fall premarket; Philip Morris rises
Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, January 19th. Please refresh for updates. Alcoa (NYSE:AA) stock fell 6.3% after the aluminum producer reported a net loss of $374 million for the quarter and shipments will be weaker than anticipated this year amid ongoing uncertainties caused by global inflation, dwindling demand in Europe and a soft economic outlook in China.
