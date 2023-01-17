(Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) said on Thursday it will increase the prices of some of its music subscription plans from February. The price of Amazon Music's 'Unlimited Individual Plan' will go up by $1 to $10.99 per month, while its 'Unlimited Individual Student Plan' will go up to $5.99 from $4.99 per month, according to the company's FAQ page.

1 DAY AGO