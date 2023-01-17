Read full article on original website
Patty Eklund
4d ago
I want to know why the media totally ignores his work with Taylor Sheridan on Mayor of Kingston just like they do Yellowstone!!!!
Jeremy Renner: discharged from the hospital, but with very bad news
Slide 1 of 16: Jeremy Renner has been discharged from the hospital after his serious snow plow accident. Now, after 16 days in hospital care, he can finally sleep in his own bed.
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?
Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
New Details Revealed About Death Of 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich
The actor tragically passed away at 54.
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson
Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner
We take a look at the PistenBully snowplow that ran over actor Jeremy Renner. The post Let’s Look At the PistenBully Snowplow That Ran Over Jeremy Renner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Johnny Depp ‘Devastated,’ Mourning Death of Close Friend, Often Collaborator Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is reportedly “devastated” after his close friend and collaborator, Jeff Beck, died after “suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis” on Tuesday, January 10. He was 78. Depp and Beck are known to be tight-knit. They recently did a series of shows together, and there were even...
