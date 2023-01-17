ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Post

New Neb. governor touts ‘historic’ package of tax cuts

LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled a package of proposed tax cuts on Wednesday that he labeled as “historic” and making Nebraska more competitive with other states. The package includes a gradual reduction in state personal and corporate income tax rates to a flat, 3.99% — which mirrors the rate recently adopted in Iowa — and a shift in the funding of community colleges off property taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
ANKENY, IA
North Platte Post

Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids

LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. Commissioners to consider funding for community outdoor projects

LINCOLN, Neb.-The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will consider awarding funds for outdoor community projects when it meets Jan. 20 in Lincoln. Commissioners will consider staff recommendations to approve grants for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and outdoor trail projects for federal funding through the Recreational Trails Program.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Help stop Neb. wildlife crime with new reporting tool

Helping law enforcement eliminate poaching in Nebraska just got a little easier, thanks to a new program by Nebraska Game and Parks. The new online reporting tool allows people to anonymously report suspected wildlife violations through a form at OutdoorNebraska.gov/WildlifeCrimestoppers. People can submit photos and even indicate if they are interested in a reward if charges are filed because of their tip.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska’s first Amazon ‘fulfillment center’ opens

PAPILLION — Nebraska’s first and massive Amazon “fulfillment center” has opened in this Omaha metro area suburb, initially employing about 300 (not including robots that are to work alongside the humans). The launch announced Tuesday comes later than the originally projected 2022 opening date, but sooner...
PAPILLION, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest Colorado man after road rage incident near Elm Creek

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2:00 p.m., when Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver. A trooper was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, as it was traveling westbound. The trooper performed a traffic stop at the Lexington interchange, at mile marker 237.
ELM CREEK, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
