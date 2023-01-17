Police deploy helicopter, K9 teams, ATVs as search for missing Brookfield woman enters 3rd day

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — State and local police took to the sky and ground Tuesday as the search for a Brookfield woman who has not been seen since last week entered its third day.

The search for 35-year-old Brittany Tee, who has been missing since Jan. 10, is focused on the woods along Route 9 and Route 148, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A state police chopper, an emergency response team, ATVs, and K9s are assisting Brookfield police in the search.

Worcester District Attorney Joeseph Early Jr. said Monday that police don’t suspect anything suspicious surrounding Brittany’s disappearance.

“We’re not looking at this as a crime scene now. We are looking at it as a missing person but obviously we are open to wherever the facts take us,” Early told reporters during a news conference.

Brittany was last seen walking away from a home in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. Her family said everything was fine on the morning of her disappearance. She was reported missing two days later.

“We’ve always known where she was. We’ve always talked to her almost daily, so it is so out of the norm for her and that is what scares us,” said Bethany Tee, Brittany sister.

During the first two days of the search, police scoured vacant homes, used drones and cadaver dogs, and people put up signs begging her to return home.

Early noted that investigators are “really concerned” about Brittany’s wellbeing because she was last seen on foot, and she may have been exposed to the elements in recent days.

Brittany is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

The public has been asked to review their surveillance systems and look inside their sheds as the search unfolds.

Anyone with information on Brittany’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group