Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired at area community center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
