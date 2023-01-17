MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.

