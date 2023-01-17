Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating death after man came to precinct two with life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a death after a man with gunshot injuries came to the second precinct station with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Authorities said they responded to precinct two off of Highway 90 at approximately 7:02 p.m. Saturday night after an unknown vehicle had entered the parking lot.
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD say man shot while standing outside apartment
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was shot while standing outside his apartment Saturday morning. Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center after the man showed up with a gunshot wound around 2 a.m. According to authorities, the victim told officers he was standing outside at Woodside Apartments when...
WEAR
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
Mobile police vehicle hit while responding to crash: Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue
UPDATE 12:50 PM: A spokesman for ALEA sent us this update: We received the call around 1:17 am and have the time of the crash as 12:57 am. The crash is still under investigation. As of right now, we know MPD was in the area investigating another crash when an officer in his parked patrol […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw PD cancels alert for 64-year-old woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Friday afternoon. Camoleet Lewis, 64, may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, police said. Lewis was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday in the area...
Mobile Police investigate alleged love triangle shooting at Willow Woods Apartments
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman was allegedly shot by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Police said they were called to the Willow Woods Apartments 6951 Dickens Ferry Road at around 9:54 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 in reference […]
Mobile police investigate drive-by shooting at Figures Community Center: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at from at least one person driving by in a car in the Figures Community Center parking lot Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD. Police were called to 658 Donald Street at around 3:33 p.m. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Shots fired at area community center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots were fired outside a popular Toulminville hangout Thursday afternoon. According to police, someone in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots at a man in the parking lot of Figures Community Center at 658 Donald St. The victim was not injured, police said. The incident happened...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man faces 15 years in prison for attempted kidnapping of girl in 2021
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The man accused of trying to kidnap an 11-year-old girl at a Pensacola school bus stop took a plea deal. Jared Stanga pleaded no contest to attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery. The maximum penalty is 20 years in a state prison. In exchange for his...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
Man charged with attempted murder in December shooting
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man and shooting into a home.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WALA-TV FOX10
Lake Forest neighbors frustrated after hours-long standoff ends with no immediate arrest from Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense situation Tuesday night in Daphne, after police say a man barricaded himself inside refusing to come out. Police say William Fields threatened to shoot and kill Daphne officers and even took those threats to social media. The standoff eventually came to an end after...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bond hearing reset for teen accused in deadly apartment shooting; defense attorney claims his client was followed
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Nineteen-year-old Xavier Dixon is the man accused of killing 63-year-old Martyn Hands in front of the 61Ninety apartments on Girby Road. Dixon turned himself in shortly after the shooting Tuesday morning. Investigators say Hands died at the hospital after he was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged social media threats a contributing factor in Daphne PD backing down from standoff
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A man involved in a standoff with police Tuesday night, January 17, 2023 in Lake Forest was arrested the next morning in Daphne. He’s been charged with making a terrorist threat. The standoff happened on Brentwood Drive with police eventually backing out. Daphne Police responded...
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
