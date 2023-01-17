Read full article on original website
Post Register
Fan group criticizes Real Madrid over Liverpool ticket quota
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Real Madrid was criticized Friday by the UEFA-recognized group representing European soccer fans for allocating Liverpool too few tickets for the teams' Champions League round-of-16 game. Liverpool fans have a quota of 1,800 seats for the March 15 second-leg game in Madrid instead of at...
Post Register
Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting
ROME (AP) — Italy's most storied soccer club, Juventus, was hit with a massive 15-point penalty for false accounting Friday following an appeal hearing at the Italian soccer federation. The punishment could eliminate the club’s chances of playing in Europe next season. A record 36-time Italian champion, Juventus was...
Post Register
Madueke 'absolutely buzzing' after signing for Chelsea
Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk. England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million).
Post Register
Migliozzi and Molinari hold 1-shot lead in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Guido Migliozzi and Francesco Molinari are impressing in front of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald for the second straight week. The Italians — hopefuls for the contest against the United States outside Rome in September — are tied atop the leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi Championship after two rounds.
