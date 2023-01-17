You know that old Bing Crosby song about how it’s been a “cold, cold winter”? Well, in northern Michigan, it’s been a weird, weird winter. How else can you describe a season that has seen two of the biggest blizzards in recent local history, but also minimal lingering snow cover, days approaching or hitting record-high temperatures, and a seemingly endless parade of challenges for local ski areas? The Ticker touched base with businesses, meteorologists, watershed experts, and others to find out what the inconsistent winter conditions have meant and could mean for local economics, ecosystems, and more.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO