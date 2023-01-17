Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 20, 2023
Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published 4 articles that were read a total of 5037 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Jan 20, 2023. Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below....
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire
Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. 10 Dead at Scene of Los Angeles Mass...
arlnow.com
Avis looks to rent cars from garages under vacant TSA buildings in Pentagon City
The old Transportation Security Administration buildings in Pentagon City, vacant and awaiting redevelopment, could get put to a new, temporary use. Avis Car Rental is looking to add rental operations to the pair of offices and their underground garages at 601 and 701 12th Street S. The business, which currently has a location at 2600 Richmond Hwy, has filed two applications, one for each building, with the county.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
mocoshow.com
Groundbreaking for MoCo’s Largest Ever Affordable Housing Development
Montgomery County has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and AHC to build nearly 200 multi-family homes, located at Randolph Road and Bushey Drive, near Veirs Mill Road, in Silver Spring (Wheaton-Glenmont)– the project broke ground this week. According to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, the county was able to leverage the land value, coupled with reduced property taxes, through the County’s PILOT program and a substantial loan from the County’s Housing Initiative Fund, which enabled this construction to move forward despite dramatic increases in both construction costs and interest rates.
dcnewsnow.com
Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man Found Murdered
Relatives and friends of Jose Guerrero gathered in Prince William County, Va. to remember the 20-year-old whose body was found in Prince George's County, Md. Police said two people were responsible for his murder during a drug deal. Family and Friends Gather to Remember Missing Man …. Relatives and friends...
Credit card skimmer discovered at Virginia gas station
Deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office the credit card skimmer was removed from pump 7 at Valero FasMart on 5022 Plank Road just after 11:15 a.m.
Maryland man arrested for supplying cocaine, crack to the Culpeper area
A Maryland man who was a "significant supplier" of cocaine in Culpeper has been arrested after a two-month investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Center at Pentagon City | Shopping mall in Virginia
Very close to the Pentagon is a great place to go shopping, the Fashion Center at Pentagon City. One of its biggest advantages is that you can easily get there by subway from Washington, which makes it one of the shopping centers with the most visitors. In its facilities there is also the iconic Ritz-Carlton hotel and several restaurants. There are two department stores: Macy's and Nordstrom as well as dozens of internationally recognized fashion brands.
Washington City Paper
Bowser Picks a DPW Director Who Lives in Maryland
After the residency controversy that helped prompt former deputy mayor Chris Geldart’s sudden resignation, Loose Lips might have thought that Mayor Muriel Bowser would be ultra cautious about ensuring her agency heads meet the legal requirements for living in the District. Nevertheless, one of her newest appointees lives in Maryland.
arlnow.com
Protected bike lane in Clarendon repeatedly blocked by Starbucks customers, prompting county action
Drivers have been blocking a new PBL in search of the perfect PSL. Last November, as part of a 2022 Complete Streets project, Arlington’s Dept. of Environmental Services replaced two parking spots with a protected bike lane, or “PBL,” on the east side of Clarendon Blvd. It also added new free, 15-minute parking spots at N. Danville Street, to accommodate those who would have used the two former spots when picking up their coffee order from the nearby Starbucks.
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023
Erinn Broadus And Trevor Schakohl on January 20, 2023 Several U.S. cities were affected by deadly violence this year, outpacing the same period in 2022. As a response, experts urged police funding, community trust-building efforts, and investments in at-risk youth. Several cities, including Jacksonville, New Orleans, Minneapolis, the Las Vegas area, Washington, D.C., and Nashville, have seen an increase in violent crime to start 2023 compared to the same period last year. Experts recommend investing in community resources to reduce violent crime. “We’re less than a month into 2023, so it’s tough to say what a violent start to the The post D.C. among six cities with soaring number of murders to start 2023 appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
DC’s two streets where you’re most likely to get a ticket
Everyone hates getting a parking ticket, and there are two streets in D.C. that top the list of places where you will probably get nailed. The worst is the unit block of 14th Street SW near the Washington Monument. The other is the 800 block of Maine Avenue SW near the Wharf.
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall to Close at the End of March after Almost 45 Years
WRS, Inc. officially announced that Lakeforest Mall will be closing at the end of March, after almost 45 years in Gaithersburg. The closing of the mall aligns with the recently announced closing of Macy’s, the last of the remaining anchor stores at the mall. The announcement was made at a City of Gaithersburg Mayor and City Council meeting on Tuesday night. WRS plans to demolish “as soon as they can.” Financing requires the mall to remain as an option in case “things go really sideways”, which could cause WRS to have to look at re-tenanting the mall. It was made clear that WRS does not intend to do this, but needs to keep it as an option. Previously, WRS mentioned 2024 as a target date for demolition to occur and new construction to begin.
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February
$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia’s Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
