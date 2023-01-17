A (now former) senior attorney at an Ohio law firm texted an associate blasting her for interviewing for another job while on maternity leave. The controversy laid bare the persistent threat of pregnancy discrimination, but also the ways these attitudes fester when management fails to take swift, decisive action. The Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to look into Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents in a case of Republicans needing to be careful what they wish for. Also Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself on the wrong end of a scathing cease and desist from Dr. Dre’s legal team and Elon Musk continues to struggle with the aftermath of obliterating Twitter’s legal department.

