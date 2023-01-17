Read full article on original website
Related
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
abovethelaw.com
BENCHSLAP: Trump And His Lawyers Fined $1M For Filing Garbage RICO Suit Against Hillary Clinton
This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim. And it did not get better from...
abovethelaw.com
Stable Genius Mistakes E. Jean Carroll For His Wife
Last night, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump mistook a photograph of E. Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples. This would rather seem to undercut his oft-repeated insistence that he could not possibly have sexually assaulted the advice columnist because she was “not my type.”. “You’re saying...
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Fox News Executive Dies Suddenly
The Fox News studios and offices are in mourning after word came out from executives on Friday that one of the network’s top executives died at his home earlier this month at just 47 years old.
Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused
People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
abovethelaw.com
A Testifying Cop with Priors And An Unidentified Leaker Walk Into A South Carolina Voting Booth -- See Also
The Supreme Court’s Accountability Measures Are Less Super Than One Would Expect: The investigation on the Dobbs leaker turned up goose egg. Next phase, the Court’s spouses?. LexisNexis’ Fact & Issue Finder combines AI and human-assisted search to provide digestible, thorough results.
abovethelaw.com
What Will Happen Now That Trump's Tax Returns Have Been Made Public?
A month ago, the House Ways and Means Committee released former president Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns for the years 2015 to 2020. This was after years of Trump, his lawyers, and his Treasury Secretary refusing the committee’s requests. They claimed there was no genuine legislative purpose for them and would instead be used to politically damage Trump in his re-election campaign.
abovethelaw.com
All That And The Supreme Court Still Has No Idea Who Leaked The Dobbs Decision
Specifically, the Court said, “it is not possible to determine the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document or how the draft opinion ended up with Politico. No one confessed to publicly disclosing the document and none of the available forensic and other evidence provided a basis for identifying any individual as the source of the document.”
abovethelaw.com
Morning Docket: 01.18.23
* Former Fox executives brand witness in FIFA bribery case as vengeful, then presumably flopped on the ground holding their shins. [Law360]. * If the Supreme Court ditches Chevron… how will businesses react? [Bloomberg]. * Michael Cohen is back in the news, speaking with prosecutors about the Stormy Daniels...
abovethelaw.com
Everything You Need To Know About The Supreme Court Leak Report But The Justices Were Afraid To Ask
[UPDATE 4:49 p.m. EST: The Marshal of the Supreme Court has responded… see below]. A former Chief Justice conducted an investigation producing a thorough and detailed 888-page report that Americans have openly and repeatedly called into question for almost 60 years. The 20-page Dobbs leak report — released yesterday — makes the Warren Report and its investigation look as unimpeachable as George Washington chopping down a cherry tree while doped up on sodium thiopental.
abovethelaw.com
Maternity Leave Scandal A Reminder That Lawyers Still Don't Understand 'Benefits'
A (now former) senior attorney at an Ohio law firm texted an associate blasting her for interviewing for another job while on maternity leave. The controversy laid bare the persistent threat of pregnancy discrimination, but also the ways these attitudes fester when management fails to take swift, decisive action. The Department of Justice appointed a special counsel to look into Joe Biden’s mishandled classified documents in a case of Republicans needing to be careful what they wish for. Also Marjorie Taylor Greene found herself on the wrong end of a scathing cease and desist from Dr. Dre’s legal team and Elon Musk continues to struggle with the aftermath of obliterating Twitter’s legal department.
abovethelaw.com
Are You Really Sorry?
Attention, dinosaurs! Way back when (and we can use the Mr. Peabody’s Wayback Machine from the Rocky and Bullwinkle show), singer Connie Francis had a very popular song, “Who’s Sorry Now?” Remember?. I’ve pointed out many occasions when lawyers and judges have apologized for various forms...
abovethelaw.com
How Appealing Weekly Roundup
Ed. Note: A weekly roundup of just a few items from Howard Bashman’s How Appealing blog, the Web’s first blog devoted to appellate litigation. Check out these stories and more at How Appealing. “The Mystery of Richard Posner: What is Richard Posner’s judicial legacy?” Corbin K. Barthold has...
abovethelaw.com
Imitation Is The Best Form Of Flattery. Flattery Is Not A Defense To Copyright Infringement.
Unless you’ve been living under a law library, it would be hard to not take note of the rapid influx of AI art. Face modifying apps, extended shots of events and people that never happened that uncanny only begins to explain their weirdness, you name it. The figure of AI as artist has arrived, but is any of it legal? A small group of artists aim to find out. From Reuters:
abovethelaw.com
If You Had The Supreme Court Supporting Fair And Non-Discriminatory Elections As A Wish This Year, I Have Bad News
Anyway, the Supreme Court just greenlit a form of it that allows for the functional exclusion of Black voters from South Carolina. After the 2020 Census, South Carolina’s Republican-led legislature assured Democratic lawmakers and the public that they would carry out a fair and transparent process to redraw the state’s seven Congressional election districts.
Comments / 0