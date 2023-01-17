ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Which of the NFL's 2023 head coaching vacancies is most appealing?

The NFL's Black Monday was more of a light gray this year, with only two head coaches getting canned after the regular season's conclusion. When you add in the midseason firings, the number of vacancies sits at an abnormally low five. Which gig is most appealing? Below, we assess factors...
Jaguars-Chiefs divisional round best bets: Kansas City's early edge

Trevor Lawrence couldn't stop throwing interceptions. Whether it was because of a bad read, a bad throw, great coverage, or a great catch by the defense, Lawrence threw four picks in the first half of his first playoff game. Coming off of a do-or-die game against Tennessee where Lawrence was bailed out by a Jaguars defensive touchdown, it looked like Jacksonville and its young quarterback were cooked. Then the stars aligned in the second half, and the Jaguars came back from 27-0 to pull off a 31-30 win versus the Chargers.
