msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
Steelers Announce Official Decision On Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that any offseason staffing changes were currently on hold while head coach Mike Tomlin dealt with a personal issue. One day later, they have an update. A no-update kind of update. The Steelers confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will ...
The Wolverines Landed One Of The Nations Best From The Transfer Portal
In spite of all the off-season dramatics, the Michigan Wolverines have done quite well when it comes to capitalizing on transfer portal targets.
theScore
Which of the NFL's 2023 head coaching vacancies is most appealing?
The NFL's Black Monday was more of a light gray this year, with only two head coaches getting canned after the regular season's conclusion. When you add in the midseason firings, the number of vacancies sits at an abnormally low five. Which gig is most appealing? Below, we assess factors...
theScore
Bengals-Bills divisional round best bets: One big question for Cincinnati
This is arguably the most interesting game of the divisional round because we didn't get to see it the first time around. If Week 17's contest had been completed, we'd have a better understanding of the legitimacy of one of the most divisive pregame point spreads of the regular season.
theScore
Jaguars-Chiefs divisional round best bets: Kansas City's early edge
Trevor Lawrence couldn't stop throwing interceptions. Whether it was because of a bad read, a bad throw, great coverage, or a great catch by the defense, Lawrence threw four picks in the first half of his first playoff game. Coming off of a do-or-die game against Tennessee where Lawrence was bailed out by a Jaguars defensive touchdown, it looked like Jacksonville and its young quarterback were cooked. Then the stars aligned in the second half, and the Jaguars came back from 27-0 to pull off a 31-30 win versus the Chargers.
theScore
Giants-Eagles divisional round best bets: New York's tough turnaround
The betting market didn't like either the Giants or Vikings all season long, so it shouldn't have been a surprise that the team that regularly covered as an underdog beat the team whose metrics never added up to its 13-4 record. However, New York has its work cut out for itself in Philadelphia this week.
Look: NFL World Reacts To ESPN's Cowboys-Bucs Announcement
Monday night's wild-card showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys ended in somewhat anticlimactic fashion. Yes, the game featured the defining performance of Dak Prescott's career. But Dallas got off to a hot start and Tom Brady was never able to get the Bucs out of ...
