Goodyear, AZ

KTAR.com

Man and woman killed after separate hit-and-runs in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are looking for the drivers in two hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian collisions over a 12-hour span on Thursday. In the first incident, Andrew Joaquin Salazar, 58, was fatally struck Wednesday evening near 28th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Shooting suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The suspect who allegedly shot an 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale on Saturday was arrested in Pinal County on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said. Terrivonni Santana Williams...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing a 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Police search for suspect after teen shot in the West Valley

PHOENIX — Police are searching for an alleged shooter after a teenager was critically injured in the West Valley early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. near Broadway and Miller roads and found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound, the Buckeye Police Department said.
BUCKEYE, AZ
KTAR.com

1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, suspect still outstanding

PHOENIX — Scottsdale police is investigating a homicide that left one person dead while the suspect fled the scene, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a tweet. After arriving on...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police seek information on homicide of 32-year-old man

PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for information to help solve a homicide after a 32-year-old man was killed on Tuesday. Mesa police responded to reports of a man down in a Goodwill parking lot near the intersection of University Drive and Gilbert Road and found Johnathan Gliege just before 7 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale

PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Man convicted of killing wife in Phoenix sentenced to 32 years in prison

PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018 was sentenced to 32 years in prison by a Maricopa County judge. Derek V. Minor received 25 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and seven years for theft of means of transportation in Maricopa County Superior Court.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale

PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR News

Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting

PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

2 arrested in fatal El Mirage business shooting that left teen dead last year

PHOENIX — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a fatal El Mirage shooting that took place last year, authorities said. Emanuel Longoria Almanza, 18, and Guadalupe Chavez, 16, were booked into jail Monday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the West Valley city, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale Police motorcycle officer has been taken to a hospital following a crash on Friday morning. According to police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 near 59th and Olive Avenues when a car left a private drive crashed into the officer. The...
GLENDALE, AZ

