PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO