KTAR.com
Man and woman killed after separate hit-and-runs in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are looking for the drivers in two hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian collisions over a 12-hour span on Thursday. In the first incident, Andrew Joaquin Salazar, 58, was fatally struck Wednesday evening near 28th Street and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to...
KTAR.com
Shooting suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The suspect who allegedly shot an 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale on Saturday was arrested in Pinal County on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said. Terrivonni Santana Williams...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing a 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
KTAR.com
Police search for suspect after teen shot in the West Valley
PHOENIX — Police are searching for an alleged shooter after a teenager was critically injured in the West Valley early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. near Broadway and Miller roads and found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound, the Buckeye Police Department said.
KTAR.com
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, suspect still outstanding
PHOENIX — Scottsdale police is investigating a homicide that left one person dead while the suspect fled the scene, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a tweet. After arriving on...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted in Phoenix hit-and-run crash that killed a woman
A woman died two days after she was hit by a car near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix early in the morning on Jan. 19. She's been identified.
12news.com
Scottsdale police investigating homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads
Scottsdale police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. People in the area are urged to remain in their homes.
KTAR.com
Mesa police seek information on homicide of 32-year-old man
PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for information to help solve a homicide after a 32-year-old man was killed on Tuesday. Mesa police responded to reports of a man down in a Goodwill parking lot near the intersection of University Drive and Gilbert Road and found Johnathan Gliege just before 7 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
Scottsdale police investigating incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane, residents urged to stay inside
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Police in Scottsdale are on scene at an incident near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale. According to authorities, the scene is active with a large police presence. Police are urging those in the area to remain indoors. According to authorities, the public information officer...
fox10phoenix.com
Child fighting for their life, teen badly hurt in I-10 crash in Phoenix
A child and teen were badly injured in a crash on I-10 and 43rd Avenue Saturday night, authorities say on Jan. 21. There's no word on what caused the crash.
KTAR.com
Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
KTAR.com
Man convicted of killing wife in Phoenix sentenced to 32 years in prison
PHOENIX — An Arizona man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018 was sentenced to 32 years in prison by a Maricopa County judge. Derek V. Minor received 25 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for second-degree murder and seven years for theft of means of transportation in Maricopa County Superior Court.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
KTAR.com
Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale
PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
AZFamily
Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
KTAR.com
2 arrested in fatal El Mirage business shooting that left teen dead last year
PHOENIX — Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection to a fatal El Mirage shooting that took place last year, authorities said. Emanuel Longoria Almanza, 18, and Guadalupe Chavez, 16, were booked into jail Monday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the West Valley city, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale motorcycle officer seriously hurt in crash
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale Police motorcycle officer has been taken to a hospital following a crash on Friday morning. According to police, the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 20 near 59th and Olive Avenues when a car left a private drive crashed into the officer. The...
