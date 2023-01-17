Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Viewpoint: In the Year of the Rabbit, spare a thought for all these wonderful endangered bunny species
What do you think when you hear the word "rabbit?" Does your mind conjure images of cartoon bunnies eating carrots? Or the fluffy tails and floppy ears of pet bunnies? Maybe you think about their incredible ability to reproduce. For many Australians, "rabbit" is synonymous with "pest" because of their...
Phys.org
Why Asia-Pacific tropical seas are flush with marine life
A new Flinders University study has found why Southeast Asian seas produce more fish than the world's largest coastal upwelling regions combined. While tropical oceans have been traditionally been considered low in both nutrients and phytoplankton productivity, Australian oceanographers have described this not the case, and how the effects of climate change may put this natural process at risk.
Phys.org
Could feral animals in Australia become distinct species? Some early signs that it's possible
You might think evolution is glacially slow. At a species level, that's true. But evolution happens every time organisms produce offspring. The everyday mixing of genes—combined with mutations—throws up new generations upon which "selection pressure" will act. This pressure is popularly known as survival of the fittest, where...
Phys.org
Carnivorous plants have turned to capturing mammal droppings
In a paper published today in the Annals of Botany, botanist Dr. Alastair Robinson, Manager Biodiversity Services at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and colleagues in Western Australia, Queensland, Malaysia, and Germany have shown that some Nepenthes (tropical pitcher plants) are capturing more nitrogen, and therefore nutrients, from mammal droppings as compared to those that capture insects.
Phys.org
Ancient poop offers unusual insight into animal behavior
Some people are annoyed when they encounter a fresh pile of dung while out on a walk in nature. Others are excited because it points to the recent visit of a particular kind of animal. But some scientists, myself included, may just be disappointed that the dung isn't fossilized. That's...
Phys.org
Climate change is threatening Madagascar's famous forests: Study shows how serious it is
Global climate change doesn't only cause the melting of polar ice caps, rising sea levels and extreme weather events. It also has a direct effect on many tropical habitats and the animals and plants that inhabit them. As fossil fuel emissions continue to drive climate change, large areas of land are forecast to become much hotter and drier by the end of this century.
Phys.org
Family tree secrets: Island tree populations older, more diverse than expected
It's often assumed that island plant and animal populations are just the simple, fragile cousins of those on the mainland. But now, researchers from Japan have discovered that island populations may be a lot tougher and more complex than previously thought. In a recently published study in Frontiers in Plant...
Phys.org
Australian rangers find 'monster' 2.7 kg cane toad
Australian rangers have killed an invasive "monster" cane toad discovered in the wilds of a coastal park—a warty brown specimen as long as a human arm and weighing 2.7 kilograms (6 pounds). The toad was spotted after a snake slithering across a track forced wildlife workers to stop as...
Phys.org
Vulnerability of red sea urchins to climate change depends on location
A new study of red sea urchins, a commercially valuable species, investigated how different populations respond to changes in their environments. The results show that red sea urchin populations in Northern and Southern California are adapted to their local conditions but differ in their vulnerability to the environmental changes expected to occur in the future due to global climate change and ocean acidification.
Phys.org
Collision risk and habitat loss: Study examines how wind turbines in forests impair threatened bat species
In order to meet climate protection goals, renewable energies are booming—often wind power. More than 30,000 turbines have already been installed on the German mainland so far, and the industry is currently scrambling to locate increasingly rare suitable sites. Thus, forests are coming into focus as potential sites. A...
Phys.org
World-first computational reconstruction of a virus in its biological entirety
An Aston University researcher has created the first ever computer reconstruction of a virus, including its complete native genome. Although other researchers have created similar reconstructions, this is the first to replicate the exact chemical and 3D structure of a live virus. The breakthrough could lead the way to research...
Phys.org
Researchers find that traded species have distinctive life histories with extended reproductive lifecycles
A new study by researchers from Durham University, UK, Queen's University Belfast, UK, University of Extremadura, Spain and Swansea University, UK have revealed that vertebrate species involved in the live wildlife trade have distinctive life history traits, biological characteristics that determine the frequency and timing of reproduction. Researchers discovered that...
Phys.org
Ripples in fabric of universe may reveal start of time
Scientists have advanced in discovering how to use ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves to peer back to the beginning of everything we know. The researchers say they can better understand the state of the cosmos shortly after the Big Bang by learning how these ripples in the fabric of the universe flow through planets and the gas between the galaxies.
Phys.org
Runaway W. Antarctic ice sheet collapse not 'inevitable': study
The runaway collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet—which would trigger catastrophic sea level rise—is not "inevitable", scientists said Monday following research that tracked the region's recent response to climate change. As global temperatures rise, there is mounting concern that warming could trigger so-called tipping points that set...
Phys.org
Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon
Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. On the campaign trail before his October election victory—when he defeated far right climate change skeptic Jair Bolsonaro—Lula promised to end deforestation by 2030....
Phys.org
First Native American woman in space steps out on spacewalk
The first Native American woman in space ventured out on a spacewalk Friday to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann emerged alongside Japan's Koichi Wakata, lugging an equipment bag. Their job was to install support struts and brackets for new solar panels launching this summer, part of a continuing effort by NASA to expand the space station's power grid.
Phys.org
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers
There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
Phys.org
Future-proofing ice measurements from space
With diminishing ice one of the biggest casualties of our warming world, it's imperative that accurate measurements continue to be made for scientific research and climate policy, as well as for practical applications such as ship routing. To ensure that ESA and NASA are getting the best out of their...
Phys.org
Scientists map 3D structure and electronic properties of important biological catalyst
Making atoms and electrons behave according to researchers' intentions is no small task, but scientists often get a little help from nature. Enzymes from living organisms are well-known for effortlessly directing the buildup and breakdown of molecules in ways that would be difficult or even impossible by conventional chemistry. Putting these biological catalysts to work in industry and health care settings saves time, costs, and even lives.
