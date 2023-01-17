A new mouse study suggests prenatal stress during late gestation can lead to inflammation in adult male offspring and tumor development in adult female offspring, according to researchers at the University of Toulouse in France. Activation of two key receptors in the colon, the protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2) and muscarinic receptor 3 (M3), triggers these two adverse conditions. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APSselect article for January.

