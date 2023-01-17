ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Childhood regulatory problems tied to behavioral problems in young adults

There are long-lasting associations between multiple or persistent regulatory problems (RPs) in childhood and behavioral problems that extend into adulthood, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., from University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed...
Researchers find that chromatically simulated myopic blur may be useful as a myopia control therapy

In the last 50 years alone, the number of Americans who are nearsighted has increased from about 25% to 42%, and researchers predict this trend will continue in the future. University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers published a study in Experimental Eye Research that they believe could provide a basis for future treatments to control or prevent the development of myopia.
The making of an incel

Incels are men—primarily cisgender and heterosexual—who believe they are unable to find a romantic or sexual partner, despite wanting one. They blame their lack of relationships on women and women's sexual, social and economic liberation, and congregate in online communities to share their views with like-minded people. What...
VR technology can improve anxiety and depression in adults with disabilities

A world first study led by Western Sydney University has found significant improvements in anxiety, depression, and sensory processing in adults with disabilities following the use of new Evenness Virtual Reality (VR) Sensory Space technology. Published in Scientific Reports, the study revealed the immersive Evenness VR Sensory Space with interactive...

