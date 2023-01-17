Read full article on original website
Related
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
MedicalXpress
Childhood regulatory problems tied to behavioral problems in young adults
There are long-lasting associations between multiple or persistent regulatory problems (RPs) in childhood and behavioral problems that extend into adulthood, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., from University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed...
MedicalXpress
Rest isn't best: Getting kids back to school sooner after a concussion can mean a faster recovery
Contrary to popular belief, rest from school may not always be the best after a concussion, a new study published in JAMA Network Open finds. In fact, an early return to school is associated with a lower symptom burden after suffering a concussion and, ultimately, faster recovery. "As a pediatric...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find that chromatically simulated myopic blur may be useful as a myopia control therapy
In the last 50 years alone, the number of Americans who are nearsighted has increased from about 25% to 42%, and researchers predict this trend will continue in the future. University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers published a study in Experimental Eye Research that they believe could provide a basis for future treatments to control or prevent the development of myopia.
MedicalXpress
The making of an incel
Incels are men—primarily cisgender and heterosexual—who believe they are unable to find a romantic or sexual partner, despite wanting one. They blame their lack of relationships on women and women's sexual, social and economic liberation, and congregate in online communities to share their views with like-minded people. What...
MedicalXpress
Loneliness associated with unhealthful diets and physical inactivity among US college students
With data from the Mason: Health Starts Here study, researchers found that students reporting a higher level of loneliness also reported a higher level of sedentary behavior and low activity. Transitioning to a new environment, as many college freshman do, can increase feelings of loneliness, and feelings of loneliness in...
MedicalXpress
VR technology can improve anxiety and depression in adults with disabilities
A world first study led by Western Sydney University has found significant improvements in anxiety, depression, and sensory processing in adults with disabilities following the use of new Evenness Virtual Reality (VR) Sensory Space technology. Published in Scientific Reports, the study revealed the immersive Evenness VR Sensory Space with interactive...
Comments / 0