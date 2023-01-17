Erik ten Hag played crucial role in Manchester United's shock move for Burnley flop Wout Weghorst

Manchester United Erik ten Hag was critical to the club's surprise loan move for compatriot Wout Weghorst , according to reports.

Weghorst had been on loan at Besiktas from Burnley after the Dutch international was unable to prevent Burnley from being relegated to the Championship.

According to The Athletic , Ten Hag was the driving force behind Weghorst's capture, with the wheels set in motion following United's 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over the Clarets on December 21.

Weghorst was not on the radar of the Carrington club - even during their botched pursuit of Marko Arnautovic - until Ten Hag told them of his interest, the report states.

United were said to have dug deep into the background and habits of the 30-year-old target man with feedback largely 'positive'.

Despite the striker's record in the Premier League last season - scoring just twice in 20 matches - Ten Hag said pre-Manchester derby to Dutch television that Weghorst's quest for proficiency would be a 'nice challenge' and blaming his struggles at on him only being at Turf Moor for a 'very short period of time'.

While not personally knowing the former Wolfsburg striker, Ten Hag had reportedly 'followed his career since he was 16'.

Memphis Depay, who endured a miserable spell at United, had also been considered by Old Trafford chiefs but his demands for a long-term deal reportedly scuppered any hopes of a chance at Premier League redemption.

The lack of funds available at United in January meant they could not afford PSV star Cody Gakpo, who subsequently joined Liverpool for £44m.

Ten Hag focused on speaking with Weghorst, believing United can have a 'new dimension' with the 197cm striker up front.

The striker naturally saw the opportunity to jump from Turkey to Carrington as as a 'once-in-a-lifetime situation' - but admitted he and his girlfriend Nikki van Esch were 'a bit shocked' that United were interested in signing him.

The Dutchman first trained with the squad on Sunday and could make his debut for the Red Devils on Wednesday night against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.