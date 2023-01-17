Read full article on original website
A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini
The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 417: HomePod returns, M2 Mac mini and new MacBook Pro announced
Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s hardware announcements this week including the new lineup of MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the return of the original big HomePod. Plus, there’s more rumors about the AR headset roadmap and Apple TV+ presents its spring slate of shows. Sponsored by Wildgrain: Get...
Mac mini comparison: What’s different with the M2 and M2 Pro vs M1
Apple has debuted its next-generation Mac mini powered by the M2 or new M2 Pro custom silicon. Along with more powerful CPUs and GPUs, the new Mac mini machines support up to 32GB RAM, up to 3 external displays, 8K output via HDMI, WiFi 6E, and the base models even start at a more affordable price. Read on for our in-depth M2 Mac mini comparison for how everything stacks up against its predecessor.
HomeKit Weekly: Wemo Smart Plug with Thread might be the best value for smart outlet adaptors
Smart outlet adaptors, like the Wemo Smart Plug with Thread, are a great smart home device for newcomers looking to bing some basic home automation to into their lives. Wemo is Belkin’s smart home brand, and they’re actually the very first smart home product I bought nearly ten years ago. Version 4 builds upon previous versions, but brings a HomeKit only focus to the device. Smart outlet adaptors are great devices to have in every room in your home, and here’s three reasons why:
Nomad’s new Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro 2 dresses up the look without covering speaker and lanyard
Nomad is out today with a clean and minimal design to protect your AirPods Pro 2. The Modern Leather Case features a lanyard and speaker cutout, LED light pipe, and more in your choice of Nomad’s full grain or Horween leather. Nomad’s leather case for AirPods Pro is designed...
Here’s how HomePod 2 compares to the original and HomePod mini
In a surprise launch, Apple revived its full-size HomePod with a second-generation model. While the overall design and many of the features remain the same as the discontinued original, there are new capabilities and changes. Here’s our full HomePod comparison for a look at HomePod 2 vs the original vs HomePod mini too.
Friday’s best deals! 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro refurb $399 off, Twelve South gear, much more
If you can believe it, it’s Friday once again! We’re of course rounding up all of the best discounts heading into the weekend, and today we have three notable Apple offers. First up, a $399 discount has arrived on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro in a rare refurbished sale. That fits in perfectly with Twelve South’s versatile HoverBar Duo iPad stand at $39, and is joined by this ongoing price cut on the refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at $50. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Deals: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID hits $140, iPhone accessories from Anker and Zagg, more
All of today’s best deals are ripe for the picking this Thursday, with a rare price cut on Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard arriving with Touch ID in tow at $140. That’s alongside the colorful Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger which is even more popular now that it’s on sale for $13 to join this 25% off sidewide sale from Zagg on all things MagSafe, iPhone accessories, and Apple must-haves. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
iPhone 14 horizontal lines upon waking? Fix coming in iOS 16.3 [U]
Update: The release notes for iOS 16.3 say that they fix the issue:. Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max. The update is already available to developers and beta testers, and will roll out to everyone next week …. If you’ve...
UK price of the HomePod mini quietly increased as new HomePod launched
Yesterday’s (re)launch of the new HomePod was a pleasant surprise, but for those in the UK it was accompanied by a less-pleasant one: the UK price of the HomePod mini has risen by a tenner. And that wasn’t all …. The Apple Post noticed the quiet increase from...
On this day in history: Before the Macintosh, Apple Computer introduced the ill-fated Lisa
On this day, in 1983, Apple Computer introduced the Lisa. One of the first personal computers to implement two new leading-edge ideas – a GUI (Graphical User Interface) and a mouse. But its ill-fated $10,000 price tag doomed it from the start. Lisa stood for Local Integrated Software Architecture,...
HomePod mini software update will activate hidden sensor and Sound Recognition feature
One of the features of the new full-size HomePod is an integrated temperature and humidity sensor. As it turns out, this feature is also rolling out soon to HomePod mini users as well, with Apple activating a sensor that was sitting dormant inside the smart speaker. A future software update will also add support for the Sound Recognition feature…
iOS 16.3 brings iCloud Advanced Data Protection feature to all users worldwide
All users can now enable iCloud Advanced Data Protection, an opt-in feature to get end-to-end encryption for almost all data stored in iCloud, including messages, photos, and device backups. The feature is activatable once users upgrade to iOS 16.3, currently in developer beta, with a public release of the new...
PSA: HomePod stereo pairs won’t work between first and second-gen speakers
Apple launched a new full-size HomePod today, two years after the original model was discontinued and not replaced. If you’re planning to buy a new HomePod, there’s one thing to keep in mind: creating a stereo pair requires two of the same HomePod models. Here’s what that means.
Dropbox users complain about broken AirDrop support on macOS Ventura
Multiple users of the popular cloud file platform Dropbox have been complaining about a new bug that causes AirDrop to no longer work for Dropbox files on macOS Ventura. The complaints follow the release of a new update to the Dropbox app for Mac that enables support for macOS Monterey 12.5 and later.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider his request for an adjustment was rejected, but was later informed of a cut that reflected big reductions for new orders.
How businesses can (and should) manage apps on Apple devices
Apple’s App Store provides great benefits for IT teams. First and foremost, it provides a centralized location where users can find many apps available for Apple devices, making it easy for IT teams to find and deploy the apps they need. The App Store also helps IT teams simplify...
The new HomePod is basically the old HomePod – with new hope
Apple still manages the occasional surprise, and yesterday was an interesting example. Almost two years after discontinuing the original HomePod, Apple launched a new HomePod. Or, rather, it basically re-released the original HomePod, at the same price the company was last charging for the discontinued model …. Meet the new...
SmartGym for iOS and Apple Watch gets redesigned routines, new widget and shortcuts, more
SmartGym for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch had a big year in 2022 with some impressive updates and even won an Apple Editors’ Choice Award. Out today with its first major update for 2023, Smart Gym now has redesigned routines and exercises, a new Monthly Summary, a new Monthly widget, new App Shortcuts, “Up Next” on the main screen, and more.
Philips Hue smart home products are getting more expensive in some countries
Philips Hue smart home accessories are about to get more expensive in some countries around the world. The company has confirmed that a selection of Philips Hue products will see an average 10% price increase outside of the United States starting in February as a result of currency fluctuations. This...
