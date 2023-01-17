Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Related
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots garnered all the buzz on Twitter.
“Pick up the phone MF!” - When Kobe Bryant phoned Stephen A. Smith for what he said on television
Smith knew that his relationship with Bryant was formed out of mutual respect. Despite the outrage of the Los Angeles Lakers legend towards him at times, SAS knew that Kobe absolutely loved him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
“I don't know what's up with Isiah. He's just too stinky” - Charles Oakley gets real about why former players don’t like Isiah Thomas
Oakley added that Thomas is trying too hard to fix his reputation and broken relationships but unfortunately for him, Michael Jordan doesn’t want to do anything about it.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CBS Sports
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut
It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants
Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
Kendrick Perkins: Lakers are punishing LeBron James for Russell Westbrook trade
Everyone is waiting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers do anything before the Feb. 9 trade deadline to improve their roster and get closer to championship contention. Their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks are apparently their only attractive trade chips, yet the front office is reluctant to trade them, which doesn’t sit well with LeBron James.
Lakers FIGHT! LeBron Defender Shannon Sharpe Offers 'Smoke' to Grizzlies: NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch
Bronny James, a popular four-star recruit and the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James, will be playing in the NCAA next year after leaving Sierra Canyon High School. He doesn’t know where he would like to take his talents though. Having been at least lightly recruited by the likes of University of […] The post Bronny James’ top 3 college choices revealed, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Thunder must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be on the up and up. In fact, the Thunder have been blasting through their expected rebuilding timeline. Through 45 games in the 2022-23 campaign, they have already matched their win total two seasons ago in 72 games (22). These improvements from the Thunder have come even without one of the crown jewels of their rebuild in Chet Holmgren, who has not made his NBA debut just yet after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the offseason.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors
The Boston Celtics are cruising along with the best record in the NBA (35-12) and have won their last 9 games in a row. However, the Celtics are not immune to the injury bug, including those impacting key players Marcus Smart and Robert Williams. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUTDanilo […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0