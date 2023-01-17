Read full article on original website
Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
Sacramento Kings Sign Former Celtics, Nuggets And Thunder Guard To Second 10-Day Contract
On Thursday, the Sacramento Kings announced that they have signed P.J. Dozier to a second 10-day contract.
Robert Horry Compares Trae Young Flying On A Different Plane During Last Year's Series Against Miami Heat To Kobe Bryant Leaving Lakers To Promote Book
Horry called Young's behavior disrespectful to teammates
Luka Doncic reportedly pressuring Dallas Mavericks to make trade deadline deal: 4 possible targets
Unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is well aware he needs help now, and he has reportedly been making that
Miami Heat Have Discussed A Trade For John Collins With Atlanta Hawks
The Heat tried to acquire John Collins.
"He's going to be MVP" — The draft bust that reminded Kevin Garnett of himself
Today, Kevin Garnett's protege is no longer in the league.
Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing
Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves recently agreed to terms on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. Pillar took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Braves on Friday. “Beyond excited to be joining the @Braves can’t wait to join such a historic franchise and help these guys get back […] The post Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
No. 1 Houston 'never could make the big play' in loss to Temple
Summing it all up as "a bad day," Houston coach Kelvin Sampson watched his No. 1 Cougars fall to Temple 56-55 at home on Sunday afternoon, adding to a weekend of upsets across the Top 25.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed
The Golden State Warriors have a good team. It might not look like that right now given how the Dubs are sitting on a 22-22 record and the sixth seed in the West. However, this is the defending champs we’re talking about here and this is pretty much the same group that won the title […] The post RUMOR: Warriors’ top trade priority ahead of deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint
The Miami Heat are not one of the most prolific scoring teams in the NBA in the 2022-23 NBA season. In fact, the Heat are just 29th in the league so far with just 109.2 points per game. Even when adjusted per 100 possessions, they still lag behind with just a 111.5 offensive rating. Nevertheless, […] The post Erik Spoelstra blown away by Bam Adebayo as he passes Giannis Antetokounmpo for most points in paint appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors
The Boston Celtics are cruising along with the best record in the NBA (35-12) and have won their last 9 games in a row. However, the Celtics are not immune to the injury bug, including those impacting key players Marcus Smart and Robert Williams. #NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Orlando: Malcolm Brogdon (personal reasons) – OUTDanilo […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams injury updates vs. Magic after scares in win over Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton updates for Bucks vs. Pistons
In a massive development for the Milwaukee Bucks, both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are expected to return soon following a spell on the sidelines due to injuries. Antetokounmpo and Middleton have been listed as probable for Monday against the Detroit Pistons, indicating that there is a high chance for them to play in the […] The post Major Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton updates for Bucks vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move
The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t get the result they were expecting in the 2022 MLB Playoffs, but it’s hard to not be excited about what this team has done over the past few months. After crashing out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round for the third straight season, St. Louis has been hard […] The post Cardinals’ riskiest MLB offseason move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cam Reddish gets another trade link to Heat as Knicks look to make move
The Miami Heat are “indeed interested” in New York Knicks swingman Cam Reddish. The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are also well known to be suitors of Reddish, per previous reports. Traded to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, Reddish has averaged just 7.4 points per game in 35 contests. Perhaps most […] The post RUMOR: Cam Reddish gets another trade link to Heat as Knicks look to make move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained early this January, though it looks like he’s still far from returning to action. According to the latest updates on his status, Durant is still wearing a knee brace. He is also set to be re-evaluated early next week as his […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s injury status gets critical update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/22/2023
In their second and final matchup for this season, the Miami Heat (25-22) will host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) in a Sunday afternoon matinee. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Heat prediction, pick, and how to watch information. Despite being saddled by injuries to key players, Miami has won six of […] The post NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Heat prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/22/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jakob Poeltl’s lucrative new contract desires as trade rumblings heat up
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl may get a lucrative new deal once the NBA’s free agency period rolls around, the Stein Line’s Marc Stein wrote in a Sunday article. “One more leftover rumble from my recent San Antonio trip: League sources say in-demand Spurs center Jakob Poeltl, who is in the final season of […] The post Jakob Poeltl’s lucrative new contract desires as trade rumblings heat up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors
The Washington Wizards have a looming Rui Hachimura decision to make, whether that be via trade or contract negotiations. His rookie contract is up at the end of the season and yet his involvement in the team’s plans – both on the court and towards the future – is murky at best. Hachimura’s minutes have […] The post Wizards’ Rui Hachimura had the most heartbreaking reaction to trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
