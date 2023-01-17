Aces fall in Border Clash against Booker T. Washington

Booker T. Washington defeated John A. Holmes 59-45 in hte Robert L. Vaughan Border Clash.

The Aces (7-9) never led in the noon game Monday against the Mighty Bookers (8-1).

The Aces kept it close for much of the first half as it trailed 16-14 early in the second quarter and 22-18, but Booker T. Washington created separation in the final three minutes before halftime.

It went on a 13-3 run with Antonio Williams scoring five points on two straight possessions with a three-point play and an offensive putback to make it 29-18.

The Mighty Bookers’ lead reached a game-high 35-21 with 40 seconds left before Devondre Bridgett hit a triple for the Aces to end the run 15 seconds later. The score stood at 35-24 at the half.

Holmes got itself back in the game right out of the half with an 8-0 run beginning with a Jailen Smith triple 1:40 in and ending with a Tay Williams layup to make it 35-32 with 5:18 remaining in the third.

But again, Booker T. Washington separated itself; this time with the three-point shot.

Williams ended the run with one beyond the arc with 4:55 left and the next nine points for the Bookers came from Fred Fuller’s three triples.

In that time, their lead stretched back to 47-36 and then 49-36 before an Ireal Hills buzzer-beater had the Aces down 49-38 at the end of three.

“We challenged them in the first three minutes to give their best effort and that got us back into the game,” Aces’ head coach Matt Goetsch said. “Then, when we looked at the scoreboard and we saw we were down three, all of a sudden they felt like it was time to let up. So I think the effort piece is the biggest piece and if you’re not going to give great effort, you can’t expect to be in the game.”

Holmes would only get as close as nine the rest of the way.

The Aces were led by Williams’ nine points followed by Bridgett and Divon Ward, who both scored eight points.