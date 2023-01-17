The NHL’s best players have been chosen — one per team — both by the experts in the hockey operations department and by fans. The 2023 NHL All-Star team rosters — one for each of the four divisions, with at least one player per NHL team getting in — were named on Thursday, with the fans getting to use Twitter to vote for two skaters and one goalie per division for a total of 12 players added on.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO