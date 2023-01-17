ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL All-Star rosters: Here's the full list for the 2023 game

The NHL’s best players have been chosen — one per team — both by the experts in the hockey operations department and by fans. The 2023 NHL All-Star team rosters — one for each of the four divisions, with at least one player per NHL team getting in — were named on Thursday, with the fans getting to use Twitter to vote for two skaters and one goalie per division for a total of 12 players added on.
NEW YORK RANGERS PLACE 29-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed forward Jonny Brodzinski on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Brodzinski, 29, was originally a fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in 2013 and spent parts of four seasons in their organization before moving on to the San Jose Sharks and then the New York Rangers.
Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has struggled with injuries this season. The Red Wings forward did return to the lineup recently, but has only played 15 games this season. On Thursday, Red Wings fans watched as Bertuzzi once again left a game with an injury. Detroit won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights, but […] The post Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Florida governor makes major move against sports league

The National Hockey League is at the forefront of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ war on “woke.” The NHL recently studied its workforce and revealed a majority of its employees to be straight white males. In an effort to fix that, the NHL launched the “Hockey is for Everyone” initiative. As part of that initiative, the Read more... The post Florida governor makes major move against sports league appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS

He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi injured… again

Here we go again. For the third time during the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi has suffered an injury. The injury took place during Thursday night’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights, and Bertuzzi was forced to miss the third period with what the Red Wings are calling a “lower-body injury.” Following the conclusion of the game, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde did not have any further updates on what happened.
WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns

Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star played just 18 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns before getting himself ejected in the third quarter. Simmons wasn’t happy about being whistled for his fifth personal foul early in the second half, and he made sure to let the game official […] The post WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FIGHT NIGHT IN MONTREAL: XHEKAJ TAKES ON GIVANI SMITH; PEZZETTA TANGLES WITH RYAN LOMBERG

The Montreal Canadiens took on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night in what turned out to be a fiesty one, filled with penalties and a trio of fights. The second fight of the third period saw Arber Xhekaj take on Givani Smith, a matchup that was brewing since the end of the second period when the pair received ten minute misconducts. Xhekaj got several good blows in before they were separated by the officials.
Bruce Boudreau finally fired by Canucks, new head coach announced

The Vancouver Canucks have parted ways with head coach Bruce Boudreau, and other members of the coaching staff, after months of speculation that the decision was on the way. Boudreau, who has been aware that he was going to be fired by the Canucks for most of this NHL season, was finally cut loose on […] The post Bruce Boudreau finally fired by Canucks, new head coach announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on ‘warrior’ Lane Johnson after triumphant return from injury in Eagles win vs. Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the NFC Championship Game after demolishing the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. The banged-up Eagles were mostly able to get healthy enough but some, like Lane Johnson, weren’t totally 100 percent after a two-week break following the regular season. Jalen Hurts had a lot of praise for […] The post Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on ‘warrior’ Lane Johnson after triumphant return from injury in Eagles win vs. Giants appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cam Reddish gets another trade link to Heat as Knicks look to make move

The Miami Heat are “indeed interested” in New York Knicks swingman Cam Reddish. The Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers are also well known to be suitors of Reddish, per previous reports. Traded to the Knicks during the 2021-22 season, Reddish has averaged just 7.4 points per game in 35 contests. Perhaps most […] The post RUMOR: Cam Reddish gets another trade link to Heat as Knicks look to make move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
