Oklahoma City, OK

Lu Dort Settling In During OKC Thunder Hot Stretch

By Ross Lovelace
 3 days ago

After a cold start to the season, Lu Dort is playing crucial two-way basketball for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City is on a serious hot streak, and it’s more than just Shai Gilgeous-Alexander . The Thunder’s young supporting cast has rapidly improved, too.

The team has started off the New Year winning six of the last eight, and the buzzing offense is a big reason why. OKC’s 3-point shooters have stepped up, and roles seem to be forming.

Josh Giddey’s progression has been the center of attention, and rightfully so. The sophomore has been terrific this season. Another piece to the puzzle, Lu Dort , is beginning to come along, too.

Dort struggled to shoot at the beginning of the season, but has slowly worked his way back up to a very respectable percentage. He’s adjusting well to Giddey’s scoring surge and Gilgeous-Alexander’s superstar ascension, dialing back his own usage just a bit. On the season, Dort is averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

His defense has been top notch as usual. Dort drew Kyrie Irving in Oklahoma City’s last contest and took him out of the game. Irving shot just 7-of-20 from the floor, scoring 15 points in 38 minutes. In a Western conference loaded with guards as good as Luka Doncic and Ja Morant , Dort’s ability to matchup seamlessly with nearly any matchup is a huge luxury for the Thunder.

Last summer, Dort signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension to stay in Oklahoma City. So far, his defense has been priceless for a young team that’s surprisingly in the playoff hunt. He seems to understand what Mark Daigneault is looking for on that side of the floor, and his effort rubs off on the team. His ability to draw moving screens wins the Thunder two possessions alone each game.

After a slow start, his fit next to Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey seems to be more natural. He’s knocking down catch-and-shoot three’s, while taking care of the opposing team’s best player. When Chet Holmgren returns to the floor next season, the Thunder’s defensive ceiling is exponentially higher.

Oklahoma City, OK
