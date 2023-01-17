ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxahachie, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Focus Daily News

South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted Exhibit Opens

South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted, an exhibition commemorating the history of Fair Park/South Dallas and its community members, was unveiled Jan. 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Broadway Dallas organized the new exhibit to shed light on the evolution of Fair Park/South Dallas and the role played by racism in the neighborhood’s development. South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted is generously underwritten by The Addy Foundation.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – RFP #2023-410-01

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – — CITYWIDE MOWING AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE (RFP #2023-410-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Mowing Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Friday, January 20, 2023 (Noon – CST).
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023

PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
PLANO, TX
Focus Daily News

Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu

Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board Notice

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on January 10, 2023 the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors approved a project related to the creation or retention of primary jobs. The proposed project is an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Sid Tool Co.,...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Midlothian Ordinance 2023-02

ORDINANCE 2023-02 An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, adopting a revised parks, recreation, open space and trails master plan; repealing all ordinances in conflict; providing a severability clause; and providing for an effective date.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas

“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno Announces Retirement Upcoming Election In May

In a public statement released Jan. 11, 2023, Mayor Richard Reno said he will not seek to be re-elected as Mayor of Midlothian. In his statement he said, “As we embark on a new year, I want to express my gratitude to you, the residents of Midlothian, for the immense honor and privilege to serve as your mayor these past 3½ years. Although I will not seek re-election when my term expires this May, I commit to remaining engaged and involved with our wonderful community and assisting in the transition to new leadership.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) ACM-2023-004

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP No. ACM-2023-004 DUE DATE: February 10, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed proposals for DESOTO MARKETING PLAN. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto,...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

NOTICE TO BIDDERS – City of Midlothian

The City of Midlothian, TX will be accepting sealed proposals for the “Replacement of carpet at Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX”. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals should be sent or delivered to: Purchasing Agent, City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065, and should be marked “Bid 2023-02” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. ALL PAGES OF THE PROPOSAL ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Duncanville Lions Support Meadows Classic and Other Community Events

The Duncanville Lions Club has a long history of service to our community. Living up to their motto “We Serve,” they can be found working quietly behind the scenes at most local events. They also contribute funds to help sponsor events like the city’s annual Independence Day Parade on July 4 and the Sandra Meadows Classic. Visitors to the three-day varsity girls’ basketball tournament each December learn to look for someone in a gold vest with a Lions emblem for assistance.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy