Top-ranked Cedar Hill High School Senior Grateful for Early College Academy Experience
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Kennedy Board is the top-ranked scholar in the Cedar Hill High School Class of 2023, and she credits her experience at the campus’ Early College Academy (ECA) with her success. “A lot of what drove me toward being the top ranked scholar at Cedar Hill High...
Cedar Hill Graduate Focused on Making the World Better
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Jude Akpunku Jr. graduated from Cedar Hill High School and hasn’t stopped achieving major accomplishments over the past 12 years. Akpunku Jr., who is a Legislative Fellow in the House of Representatives, said his goal is to become the Mayor of Dallas. “I would love to...
DeSoto ISD to Host Feb. 4 District Choice Programs Showcase
DeSoto ISD is gearing up to host the Feb. 4, 2023, districtwide showcase set to take place from 9a to Noon at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria located at 600 Eagle Drive in DeSoto. At this year’s event, which returns for the first time in more than four years,...
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted Exhibit Opens
South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted, an exhibition commemorating the history of Fair Park/South Dallas and its community members, was unveiled Jan. 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. Broadway Dallas organized the new exhibit to shed light on the evolution of Fair Park/South Dallas and the role played by racism in the neighborhood’s development. South Dallas Stories: Fair Park Uprooted is generously underwritten by The Addy Foundation.
CITY OF CEDAR HILL, TEXAS REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – RFP #2023-410-01
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – — CITYWIDE MOWING AND LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE (RFP #2023-410-01) The City of Cedar Hill, Texas is soliciting Proposals for Mowing Services. Responses will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. (Central) on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Solicitation may also be downloaded from the City’s website at http://www.cedarhilltx.com/2367/Current-Bid-Opportunities. Questions regarding the solicitation shall be directed (in writing) via email to Greg Pervis, Purchasing, at purchasing@cedarhilltx.com; the deadline for written questions is Friday, January 20, 2023 (Noon – CST).
National LEGO® Day Mini Camp At Westin Dallas Stonebriar
“Lego” to the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa: National LEGO® Day Mini Camp. LEGO® party by Bricks 4 Kidz, pizza and flatbread buffet, and showing of the Lego Movie!. FRISCO, Texas [Jan. 17, 2023] – Do you have a LEGO® lover in the family? Bring...
St. Andrew Methodist Church Announces Prom Closet 2023
PLANO, TEXAS – January 20, 2023– St. Andrew Methodist Church announces online registration is now open for Prom Closet 2023, which is scheduled for a two-week period: Feb. 7-9, 11 and 13-18 in Smith Worship Center, at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano, on the east side of the church at 1401 Mira Vista Blvd. Girls from ANYWHERE in need of a prom dress are invited to come select a dress and accessories – all at no cost.
Asador Dallas to Host Valentine’s Day Dinner with Special Menu
Asador, the farm-to-fire restaurant located inside the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Dallas, is celebrating the season of love by hosting a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, February 14th. Sweethearts can indulge and enjoy a special, Valentine’s Day menu, handcrafted by Chef Fernando Cardona. The Valentine’s Day dinner...
Midlothian Community Development Corporation Board Notice
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Texas Local Government Code Section 505.160 that on January 10, 2023 the Midlothian Community Development Corporation board of directors approved a project related to the creation or retention of primary jobs. The proposed project is an Economic Development Performance Agreement with Sid Tool Co.,...
Red Oak ISD Board Candidate Filing open from Jan. 18-Feb. 17
(RED OAK, TX) — The candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2023 Red Oak Independent School District’s Board of Trustee election. The Board election will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The election will consist of a general election with Places 3, 4, and 5 for three-year terms.
Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
City of Midlothian Ordinance 2023-02
ORDINANCE 2023-02 An ordinance of the City of Midlothian, Texas, adopting a revised parks, recreation, open space and trails master plan; repealing all ordinances in conflict; providing a severability clause; and providing for an effective date.
Black Cowboys Exhibition at African American Museum, Dallas
“Black Cowboys: An American Story” will open Jan. 22 at the African American Museum in Dallas. With more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents and films, the exhibition explores the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas. Many participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.
Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno Announces Retirement Upcoming Election In May
In a public statement released Jan. 11, 2023, Mayor Richard Reno said he will not seek to be re-elected as Mayor of Midlothian. In his statement he said, “As we embark on a new year, I want to express my gratitude to you, the residents of Midlothian, for the immense honor and privilege to serve as your mayor these past 3½ years. Although I will not seek re-election when my term expires this May, I commit to remaining engaged and involved with our wonderful community and assisting in the transition to new leadership.
Ariat Announces New Partnership with Dickies Arena and FWSSR
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, (Jan. 10, 2023) –Texans are no stranger to the Ariat brand, chances are you already own a pair of Ariat boots or jeans. Building on their shared commitment to the western lifestyle, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Dickies Arena are proud to announce a new partnership with Ariat International.
CITY OF DESOTO REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) ACM-2023-004
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP No. ACM-2023-004 DUE DATE: February 10, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. The City of DeSoto, Texas is accepting sealed proposals for DESOTO MARKETING PLAN. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto,...
NOTICE TO BIDDERS – City of Midlothian
The City of Midlothian, TX will be accepting sealed proposals for the “Replacement of carpet at Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX”. Sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Proposals received after that time will not be accepted. Proposals should be sent or delivered to: Purchasing Agent, City Hall, 104 West Avenue E, Midlothian, TX 76065, and should be marked “Bid 2023-02” in the lower left-hand corner of a sealed envelope. ALL PAGES OF THE PROPOSAL ARE REQUIRED TO BE SUBMITTED. The City of Midlothian reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and to waive formalities or irregularities in the bid process.
City leaders say 2023 will be the year of execution in Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN – Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno and Midlothian City Manager Chris Dick are both in agreement that 2023 will be “a year for execution” for the city. Reno said “It is all positive. We have done a lot of groundwork prior to 2023 within these last years.”
Duncanville Lions Support Meadows Classic and Other Community Events
The Duncanville Lions Club has a long history of service to our community. Living up to their motto “We Serve,” they can be found working quietly behind the scenes at most local events. They also contribute funds to help sponsor events like the city’s annual Independence Day Parade on July 4 and the Sandra Meadows Classic. Visitors to the three-day varsity girls’ basketball tournament each December learn to look for someone in a gold vest with a Lions emblem for assistance.
DeSoto ISD May 2023 School Board Election: Candidate Filing Period Open
DeSoto Independent School District Board of Trustees candidate filing and voting dates have been set for the 2023 Board of Trustees election scheduled for May 6, 2023. The candidate filing period is open now through Friday, February 17, 2023. The DeSoto ISD School Board is composed of seven trustees. As...
