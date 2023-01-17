ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school’s Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana. In the thread, Fontana made racist remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. Day while informing the coach that his players were out of school for the holiday.

During the conversation, the coach appeared to be shocked by the comments as he stated, “Huh? Say what? Where did that come from?” Fontana then appeared to be apologetic about the comments and claimed she sent the text message by mistake.

KTVE/KARD spoke with the Ouachita Parish School Board and officials confirmed that the dialogue between Fontana and the coach was real. Officials also confirmed that Fontana is no longer employed by the school board.

In response to the incident, Principal Darren Wheeler of the Ouachita Parish Junior High School stated:

Unfortunately, on Friday evening, a text message which contained a racial slur from an employee was brought to our attention. That employee is no longer employed by the Ouachita Parish School System. We do not condone any form of racism in our schools and community. Thank you for your time, and enjoy the rest of your day.

Darren Wheeler, Principal of Ouachita Parish Junior High School

Gracie Thornton
5d ago

how long will this go on, everyone knows how West Monroe and Ouachita is, nothing new, they finally got caught, watch for the next one, it gonna happen again, they try to hide it though

17
True Grit 57
5d ago

Why do people keep doing this? They know we are living in a woke world and they are going to be fired. If she said or wrote the n word she should know I know quite a few Afro Americans that are not that and quiet a lot of white people who are.

18
Angela Graves
4d ago

It’s very sad when people can’t look beyond skin color. It’s just ignorance. Hate is ignorance. God put us all on this Earth to serve Him , not them. No skin color is better than the other, and anyone who believes that is sick and delusional.

10
MyArkLaMiss

