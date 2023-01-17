Read full article on original website
JDIFF Begins Winter Film Series Tonight (1/19)
The Julien Film Festival in Dubuque will begin its annual winter film series tonight, Thursday January 19th with a showing of the film "JustUs" at the Hotel Julien Dubuque. “JustUs,” a 50-minute documentary, shares stories of former prisoners reentering society. The film focusses on their successful reentry into society. "JustUs" highlights the grassroots efforts of prisoners, ex-prisoners and activists in reforming the criminal justice system and ending the racial disparity in sending African-Americans to prison. It began as a pitch that prisoner Cedric B. Theus typed up and mailed to his friend and then-student-activist, Maya Ben-Shahar. Cedric and Maya had first corresponded through a pen pal program, and after several years of writing, emailing and calling, they had developed deep respect for one another’s voices. The film also looks at former prisoners unique bonds with people still left on the inside.
Blake Theisen Embraces Being the “Voice of the Dubuque Fighting Saints”
The Dubuque Fighting Saints are hot off a winning weekend, where they swept Cedar Rapids both at and away from home. Their current record is 15-12-2, in the thick of a season where almost every team appears to be scrappy and competitive in some form. Calling all the action for...
New $2.5 Million Stonedrift Spa Opens Wednesday, January 25th in Galena
According to a press release, Thursday, January 25th, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa officially announces the opening of the new Stonedrift Spa, a 12,000 square foot, $2.5 million wellness destination in Galena, Illinois. The January 25th grand opening festivities will bring together local business partners, business owners including Matt Blaum...
A Cosmetics and Boutique Studio in Dubuque Has Relocated
A popular Dubuque cosmetics shop and boutique has officially moved to a new location after nearly two decades in Kennedy Mall, according to the Telegraph Herald. Merle Norman Cosmetics & Boutique is now located at 806 Wacker Drive, Suite 138 in Dubuque, adjacent to Copyworks. A soft-opening was held on Thursday, January 12th to commemorate the new location.
Dubuque’s Rusty Taco is Now For Sale
Just a week after KWWL reported the restaurant was closed, Dubuque's Rusty Taco location finds itself listed as for sale on RE/MAX's website. The location at 3333 Asbury Road in Dubuque, right near the intersection of JFK Road, was listed by David Sandman of RE/MAX Advantage. The asking price is $650,000, but the premier location and the fact that the building has numerous amenities makes the six-figure ask reasonable.
Bill Blagg Talks Illusions, the Power of Magic Ahead of His Dubuque Show
The renowned Bill Blagg is bringing his show to the University of Dubuque's (UD) Heritage Center on January 13, 2023. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! will show the Tri-States "the impossible" at 7:30pm. The show also marks the 10th anniversary series of live entertainment at UD Heritage Center. Blagg...
Jo Daviess Beef Association Announces 2023 Student Scholarships
The Jo Daviess Beef Association is excited to announce the release of their 2023 scholarship for students in Jo Daviess County seeking education in the agricultural industry. To obtain an application contact your high school counselor, FFA Advisor, the Farm Bureau Office, or the Jo Daviess Extension Office. If you need further information, please contact Karen Koester at 815-275-3083. Applications must be received by the association scholarship committee by April 1, 2023.
Death Of Intruder “Justified” in Monticello Break-In
According to Police and KWWL, a preliminary investigation of a fatal shooting of an armed intruder in Monticello suggests that the shooting was justified. On January 11th a little before 2pm, Monticello Police and several other agencies responded to an in-progress break-in of a home on 309 South Sycamore Street.
Vote for Dubuque’s Mississippi Riverwalk as One of the Best in National Poll
At the start of every year, USA Today asks readers to participate in their "10Best Readers' Choice Awards." The USA Today staff asks readers and avid travelers to vote for the top 20 nominees in various areas: food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, outdoor activities, etc. To give you an idea...
David Byrne’s Disco Musical, ‘Here Lies Love,’ Coming to Broadway
Here Lies Love, a disco-inspired musical written by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, will arrive on Broadway this summer. The immersive show — in which both the cast and the audience are on their feet — focuses on the life of Imelda Marcos, a grandiose figure who served as the first lady of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986.
Vote National Mississippi River Museum With Target Circle; It Could Be Worth $15K!
According to a press release the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has been selected as one of five nonprofit organizations for the first cycle of the Target Circle Partnership Program for 2023, a one-time opportunity for Target Circle members to vote for the River Museum and earn a share of a $15,000 donation from Target.
Grab Your Peggy Sue and Check Out Dubuque’s “Buddy Holly Dance”
Despite only making it to 22-years-old, Buddy Holly's impact on rock and roll music was and is indelible. Converging gospel, country, and blues influences, he exploded on the scene with hits like "Peggy Sue" and "That'll Be the Day," two defining staples of their era. He's also still regarded as the artist who created the traditional rock-and-roll lineup: two guitars, bass, and drums.
This Popular Dubuque Coffee Shop is Expanding to a Second Location
You can ask people what the most important meal of the day, but I'm sure a lot of people would choose coffee over breakfast if faced with an either-or scenario. Most people cannot function without clutching one or two cups every single morning. No matter the volume of coffeeshops in any given neighborhood, most can coexistence and many can thrive.
Man Dies After Fall in Dyersville; Another Man Injured
According to police and our news partners at KWWL, a man from Manchester is dead, and a second person is hurt, after Dyersville Police say they fell while on the job. Local police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to Farmtek, located at 1440 Field of Dreams Way, on Thursday (1/19) just before 9am.
Dubuque Restaurant Closes “Until Further Notice”
According to a social media post another Dubuque restaurant has closed it's doors, at least for the time being. Rusty Taco in Dubuque has officially closed until further notice. Followers were advised to keep checking on their page for further updates. Even the national website is disallowing local orders at...
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
