wchstv.com

Deputies: Man accused of phone line wire theft in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges after utility workers said they witnessed him stealing wire from an active phone line Wednesday in Kanawha County. Lowell T. Parsons, 42, of Kenna is charged with grand larceny and destruction of property, according to a news release from...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two people injured in wrong-way crash in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash Thursday in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. The crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile-marker 6 on U.S. 35, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a woman was...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchstv.com

New free public parking lot available in Ashland, Ky.

ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Visitors to Ashland, Ky., have a new free place to park. The new lot with nearly 30 spaces opened recently and is next to Winchester Avenue on the site of the old Ashland Oil headquarters, Mayor Matt Perkins said. After the city acquired the property,...
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

Hurricane and St. Albans pick up wins

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday was rivalry night for several West Virginia high school basketball teams. Hurricane was able to hold off Winfield 65-59. In another contest, St. Albans edged past Nitro 57-55. Video highlights of the games are attached to this story.
HURRICANE, WV
wchstv.com

Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while...
JONESBORO, AR
wchstv.com

Challenger league pulls out of field project at Nitro High School

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Challenger league has now pulled out of a construction project that was designed to supply Nitro High School's campus with an ADA-compliant baseball field. Organizers of the team, consisting of 60 special needs baseball players, said there have been upkept promises and a lack...
NITRO, WV
wchstv.com

Scott tops Logan 68-59

MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday night was rivalry night, and a sold-out crowd was on hand in Madison to watch Scott take on Logan. This was a game of runs, but the Skyhawks were able to prevail 68-59. Scott had four players score in double figures and for the sixth straight game it was without star player Reece Carden, who is in a boot.
LOGAN, WV

