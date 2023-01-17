Read full article on original website
Woman wounded in Kanawha shooting believed to be accidental, sheriff's office says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:15 p.m. 1/22/23. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old woman was wounding in a shooting that is believed to be accidental. Kanawha County dispatchers said the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of High Street near St....
Man charged after domestic disturbance that sends girlfriend to hospital, deputies say
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a man faces multiple charges after a domestic disturbance that sent his girlfriend to the hospital. Patrick Sean Ballard was charged after an incident that was reported Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Man faces drug charges after police say he was found unresponsive in running vehicle
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a man faces drug charges after police found him unresponsive in a running vehicle. Denver Kyle Saunders, 40, of Glenwood was arrested after an incident on U.S. 60, according to a Facebook post Saturday on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page.
More details released after Huntington woman's body found in vehicle in Kentucky pursuit
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man facing several charges after a Huntington woman’s body was found in the back of his vehicle following a police chase in Kentucky told investigators he got into a physical altercation with her prior to the incident, court records said. David Maurice...
Multiple wrecks temporarily close portions of I-77, I-79 amid black ice reports
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County roads were a skating rink in many areas Sunday morning as emergency dispatchers reported black ice led to about a dozen vehicle crashes and temporarily shut down portions of Interstates 79 and 77. I-79 and I-77 have since reopened. Dispatchers sent out...
Deputies: Man accused of phone line wire theft in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges after utility workers said they witnessed him stealing wire from an active phone line Wednesday in Kanawha County. Lowell T. Parsons, 42, of Kenna is charged with grand larceny and destruction of property, according to a news release from...
Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
Two people injured in wrong-way crash in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were injured in a wrong-way crash Thursday in Gallia County, Ohio, troopers said. The crash was reported just before 10:30 p.m. near mile-marker 6 on U.S. 35, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a woman was...
Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
W.Va. law enforcement agencies look at benefits of dashboard and body cameras
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — You may think it's the norm but in reality, many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia don't have dashboard or body cameras while on duty. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be the latest department to get them, but it's taken more than a...
New free public parking lot available in Ashland, Ky.
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — Visitors to Ashland, Ky., have a new free place to park. The new lot with nearly 30 spaces opened recently and is next to Winchester Avenue on the site of the old Ashland Oil headquarters, Mayor Matt Perkins said. After the city acquired the property,...
'This is heartbreaking for kids who play ball here'; copper theft destroys field lighting
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A big copper theft at a Little League field in South Charleston may cost $100,000 to repair. Now the Mountaineer Little League is offering a reward to help catch the culprit. The 700-pound theft destroyed the field's lighting system. "They probably stole, I don't...
Kanawha County high school students design dioramas featuring West Virginia State Parks
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pre-engineering students in Kanawha County have created artwork that will be sold at state parks throughout West Virginia. Nitro High School students enrolled in an engineering design class were tasked with creating wooden dioramas featuring nine different state parks, according to Kanawha County Schools.
Disc golf tournament gives back to Beech Fork State Park and Huntington City Mission
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Disc golfers gathered at Beech Fork State Park Saturday to give back to the community and enjoy friendly wintertime competition. The hosting disc golf complex, located on the border of Cabell and Wayne counties, has now expanded to 36 holes and provides challenges for first-time throwers and advanced arms alike.
Hurricane and St. Albans pick up wins
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday was rivalry night for several West Virginia high school basketball teams. Hurricane was able to hold off Winfield 65-59. In another contest, St. Albans edged past Nitro 57-55. Video highlights of the games are attached to this story.
Taylor's 27 lead Marshall past Arkansas State 87-78 in OT
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 27 points as Marshall beat Arkansas State 87-78 in overtime. Arkansas State scored the last four points in regulation to tie it but was outscored 16-7 in overtime. Taylor contributed three steals for the Thundering Herd. Taevion Kinsey scored 23 points while...
Challenger league pulls out of field project at Nitro High School
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Challenger league has now pulled out of a construction project that was designed to supply Nitro High School's campus with an ADA-compliant baseball field. Organizers of the team, consisting of 60 special needs baseball players, said there have been upkept promises and a lack...
Scott tops Logan 68-59
MADISON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday night was rivalry night, and a sold-out crowd was on hand in Madison to watch Scott take on Logan. This was a game of runs, but the Skyhawks were able to prevail 68-59. Scott had four players score in double figures and for the sixth straight game it was without star player Reece Carden, who is in a boot.
