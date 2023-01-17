ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man robbed while buying car off Facebook Marketplace

By Lawrencia Grose
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y74Kc_0kHWfdcC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men robbed and beat a man who was trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace on Monday, police say.

According to Memphis Police, the victim made a deal with an unknown person on Facebook Marketplace to buy a car. He was walking to meet the seller in the area of Wells Station and Macon Road when he was struck in the back of the head.

The victim told police that he saw two suspects. Both men held a gun and wore face masks. One of the suspects pointed a gun and told him to give them everything from his pockets.

Reports say the victim pulled out his wallet and threw $2,000 on the ground. The suspects also took his cell phone and watch.

The men struck the victim several times before telling him to leave the area. He ran and hid in nearby apartments and watched the suspects remove their face masks.

MPD says the victim then flagged down a passerby who took him to uniformed police at a traffic stop. The victim told police what happened, and they took him back to the location of the crime.

There, he saw one of the suspects wearing the same clothing he had on during the robbery.

Officers took Marvell Ward into custody and found a 9mm live bullet in his pocket. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday. His bond is set at $75,000.

Ward was arrested in 2012 for Aggravated Robbery and was sentenced to 12 years.

LD Sutton
5d ago

The dummies didn't have sense to leave the crime scene and vicinity? They need jailing for stupidity.

