Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
KATU.com
Former Vancouver Public Schools custodian gets 10 years in prison for voyeurism
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A judge has sentenced a former custodian for Vancouver Publics Schools to 10 years in prison for voyeurism. James D. Mattson, 38, was arrested in October after allegations surfaced that he filmed girls in the locker room of Alki Middle School. An investigation found videos, including...
KATU.com
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
KATU.com
Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
KATU.com
Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
KATU.com
Portland's newly released homicide, shooting stats highlight ongoing gun violence crisis
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police released a gun violence report Friday that shows the city's trend of rising gun violence is continuing into 2023. Officers responded to two fatal shootings overnight Thursday; one in northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood and another in southeast Portland's Montavilla area. Vall Miller lives across...
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'
PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
KATU.com
Shooting in Montavilla kills one man, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Montavilla Neighborhood early Friday morning, Portland Police said. On January 20, 2023, just after 2 a.m., PPB officers were called to the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a man...
KATU.com
Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
KATU.com
SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver
PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
KATU.com
Four vehicles involved in Marion County crash Sunday morning, officials say road was icy
SALEM, Ore. — Officials in Marion County say four vehicles have slid off a road following a crash. Just after 10 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Sunnyside Road SE was a sheet of ice. Emergency responders were working to get the people and cars back...
KATU.com
Portland launches proactive tree maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is taking a more proactive approach to tree care instead of just responding in an emergency. Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry department was able to increase staffing with money from the parks levy passed in 2020. Work on the program...
KATU.com
YVYV: Republican house leader Vicki Breese-Iverson
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Dunn is at the state capitol in Salem where he just finished interviewing house speaker Dan Rayfield about this critical session of the Oregon legislature. Now we're going to hear what Republicans are focusing on in this legislative session. Representative Vicki Breese-Iverson is the Republican...
KATU.com
Family hopes their loss will inspire others to give the gift of organ donation
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a Columbia County family suffered the sudden loss of their teenage daughter, they are pushing forward, hoping to encourage others to give the gift of organ donation. Tina King’s 19-year-old daughter, Amber, passed away in 2020 after complications from diabetes. Amber was an organ...
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
KATU.com
Pickleball courts at Lake Oswego park to close after noise complaints
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The city of Lake Oswego is closing its only pickleball courts. It’s a controversial move, following noise complaints from people who live nearby. "As documented, the whack, whack, whack noise from pickleball is unbearable and physically and emotionally harmful to our neighbors who live as close as 42 feet from the courts," a person who supports the closure said at a City Council meeting.
KATU.com
Providence nurses rally for more staff, fair compensation package
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses rallied Friday night in front of Providence Oregon headquarters. They said they face unsafe staffing levels and have been working without contracts. They were joined at the rally by health care leaders, union allies and local community supporters. They said there have been contract negotiations...
KATU.com
YVYV: Dan Rayfield, Speaker of the Oregon House
PORTLAND, Ore. — There is a new governor, a new senate president and, in this new legislative session, nearly one-third of the lawmakers are new. That is just some of the change taking place in the capitol. Democrats are still in the majority in the house and senate, however,...
KATU.com
Portland Mayor Wheeler speaks about fentanyl epidemic during U.S. Conference of Mayors
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke about the opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis while on a panel about the issue Thursday at the conference of mayors in Washington, D.C. Wheeler says cities, states and the federal government have to work together to find solutions to this nationwide problem. Wheeler also spoke...
KATU.com
Proposed ban on flavored tobacco sparks debate on how best to keep products from kids
PORTLAND, Ore. — Watermelon, strawberry, peach mango, they are just a few flavors of tobacco products that are currently in the spotlight of a huge debate: should these flavored tobacco products be banned in Oregon?. Opinions are strong on both sides. "This is going backward. A complete ban is...
KATU.com
Hillsboro Hops announce new manager, 1st woman to hold the position in High-A Minor League
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Hillsboro Hops announced their coaching staff for next season, and among the new hires is Ronnie Gajownik. She was with the Hops in 2021 as the video coordinator, but she's back as a manager. This makes her the first female manager at the high-A level...
