Wisconsin State

Ohio high schoolers picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York

DAYTON, Ohio — A group of Ohio high school students are getting a rare opportunity. They get to sing on the same stage as some of the greats. They’re going from Dayton to Carnegie Hall in New York. Twenty-six students excelling in singing at Stivers School for the...
DAYTON, OH
Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. ​. What You Need To...
OHIO STATE
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted...
AURORA, CO
Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions

MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Impact of controversial classroom discussions on teachers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Classroom discussions that could cause controversy have opened up a broader conversation about how teachers are managing through it all. Ohio legislators worked in the last general assembly to pass bills that would stop "divisive concepts" from being shared in classrooms. Social studies teachers are pulling...
OHIO STATE
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Health care cost changes for older Americans in 2023

OHIO — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, will have a major impact on many older Americans this year. The legislation reduces the cost of multiple prescription drugs for Medicare participants. What You Need To Know. Significant health care changes are on tap for older americans...
OHIO STATE
Nonprofit organization helps offset costs for SNAP users

CINCINNATI — With the SNAP emergency allotment ending in March for more than 600,000 Ohioans, people are wondering how they’ll afford groceries. That’s why one organization is stepping up to help. Wendy Schuchmann knows the struggle of food insecurity far too well. In 2013, she was diagnosed...
OHIO STATE

