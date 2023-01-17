Read full article on original website
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
Ohio high schoolers picked to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York
DAYTON, Ohio — A group of Ohio high school students are getting a rare opportunity. They get to sing on the same stage as some of the greats. They’re going from Dayton to Carnegie Hall in New York. Twenty-six students excelling in singing at Stivers School for the...
Giant Eagle Flashfood program expanding to all locations in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rising food prices may leave a dent in your wallet, but you’re not alone. Besides clipping coupons and cutting back, technology may provide another solution, allowing shoppers to snatch up some last-minute deals on food that may otherwise get tossed. . What You Need To...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A group of police officers and paramedics pleaded not guilty Friday to charges stemming from the role they are accused of playing in the death of a 23-year-old Black man who was forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative called ketamine. They were indicted...
Pandemic FoodShare benefits to end next month, impacting millions
MILWAUKEE — Families across the state will no longer receive extra FoodShare program COVID-19 pandemic benefits starting March 1. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, every Wisconsin household on FoodShare received two monthly payments. The first monthly payment is the household’s “Regular FoodShare Amount,” and the second monthly payment is the “Extra COVID FoodShare Payment.”
Impact of controversial classroom discussions on teachers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Classroom discussions that could cause controversy have opened up a broader conversation about how teachers are managing through it all. Ohio legislators worked in the last general assembly to pass bills that would stop "divisive concepts" from being shared in classrooms. Social studies teachers are pulling...
Assembly approves two ballot questions in time for April 4 election
MADISON, Wis. — Voters will see two questions on their ballot when they head to the polls on April 4, after lawmakers in the Wisconsin Assembly gave the green light to the measures Thursday. The topic of bail reform has become popular among lawmakers, especially in the wake of...
Why natural gas prices are skyrocketing in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Southern Californians may be stunned by high gas bills this January as SoCalGas warned consumers that prices will dramatically increase because of cold weather, pipeline constraints and high gas consumption. SoCalGas told its customers a shrinking inventory has resulted in January bills that “are likely...
Health care cost changes for older Americans in 2023
OHIO — The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last year, will have a major impact on many older Americans this year. The legislation reduces the cost of multiple prescription drugs for Medicare participants. What You Need To Know. Significant health care changes are on tap for older americans...
Nonprofit organization helps offset costs for SNAP users
CINCINNATI — With the SNAP emergency allotment ending in March for more than 600,000 Ohioans, people are wondering how they’ll afford groceries. That’s why one organization is stepping up to help. Wendy Schuchmann knows the struggle of food insecurity far too well. In 2013, she was diagnosed...
