West Virginia State

wchstv.com

Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Kentucky communities can apply to become Recovery Ready certified

ASHLAND, Ky (WCHS) — Kentucky communities can now apply for Recovery Ready certification, a program started as a way to get people into recovery and considered another weapon in the battle against the drug epidemic. Whether it's a major city such as Louisville or a small town such as...
KENTUCKY STATE
POLL: What should the official state instrument of West Virginia be?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The fiddle has long been part of traditional music in West Virginia, and proposed legislation would see it be made the official instrument of the state. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Hurricane and St. Albans pick up wins

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday was rivalry night for several West Virginia high school basketball teams. Hurricane was able to hold off Winfield 65-59. In another contest, St. Albans edged past Nitro 57-55. Video highlights of the games are attached to this story.
HURRICANE, WV

