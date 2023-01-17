Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement agencies look at benefits of dashboard and body cameras
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — You may think it's the norm but in reality, many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia don't have dashboard or body cameras while on duty. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be the latest department to get them, but it's taken more than a...
Florida man charged with murdering Huntington woman after body found in vehicle
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHE) — A Florida man charged with the murder of a Huntington woman was arraigned Friday with a bond set at $1 million. David Maurice Reed was stopped along Interstate 75, south of Lexington, Kentucky after leading authorities on a pursuit of more than 40 miles. "We...
More details released after Huntington woman's body found in vehicle in Kentucky pursuit
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — A man facing several charges after a Huntington woman’s body was found in the back of his vehicle following a police chase in Kentucky told investigators he got into a physical altercation with her prior to the incident, court records said. David Maurice...
Twelve more COVID-19 related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A dozen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in West Virginia as active virus cases bumped up slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. an 83-year-old woman from Boone County. an 81-year-old man from Mason...
Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
Kanawha County high school students design dioramas featuring West Virginia State Parks
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Pre-engineering students in Kanawha County have created artwork that will be sold at state parks throughout West Virginia. Nitro High School students enrolled in an engineering design class were tasked with creating wooden dioramas featuring nine different state parks, according to Kanawha County Schools.
Kentucky communities can apply to become Recovery Ready certified
ASHLAND, Ky (WCHS) — Kentucky communities can now apply for Recovery Ready certification, a program started as a way to get people into recovery and considered another weapon in the battle against the drug epidemic. Whether it's a major city such as Louisville or a small town such as...
POLL: What should the official state instrument of West Virginia be?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The fiddle has long been part of traditional music in West Virginia, and proposed legislation would see it be made the official instrument of the state. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that...
Washington launches program to teach more kids to ride bikes, Gov. Inslee helps teach
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools...
Hurricane and St. Albans pick up wins
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — Friday was rivalry night for several West Virginia high school basketball teams. Hurricane was able to hold off Winfield 65-59. In another contest, St. Albans edged past Nitro 57-55. Video highlights of the games are attached to this story.
