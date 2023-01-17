ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

You must solve a cipher to enter this speakeasy-styled restaurant and bar

If NYC’s restaurant reservation-making obstacle course—staking out platforms at midnight a number of days in advance of your desired date; strategically coordinated notification settings; calling on the phone—has simply become too easy to slake your competitive streak, a new spot opening in the East Village might reignite your dining rivalry desires.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Celeb photographer Waring Abbott lists upstate pad for $5.5M

Celebrity photographer Waring Abbott and his wife, neuroscientist Sara Denning, are listing their Orange County residence for $5.5 million. The cozy, light-filled home — at 15 Cox Drive in Monroe, NY — sits on 38 wooded acres with scenic views, trails, creeks and ponds. The main house is...
MONROE, NY
Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters this week

All this time later after the pandemic and nature is still healing. On Wednesday, two common dolphins were spotted in Whale Creek, a body of water adjacent to Newtown Creek and the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, near Greenpoint. The Newtown Creek Alliance posted the news on its Instagram,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Kennel president Dennis Sprung lists NYC home

It’s a busy month for Dennis Sprung, the president of the American Kennel Club. He’s gearing up for the Meet the Breeds event on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Javits Center for dog lovers and the pet-curious. It’s the largest in-person dog breed educational showcase in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M

Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Second legal weed dispensary to open in Greenwich Village next week

The state’s second legal weed dispensary is primed to open next week in Greenwich Village, just a few blocks from the first one, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Smacked LLC will open to the world at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at its new storefront at 144 Bleecker Street, near New York University and Washington Square Park. The store will be New York’s second official dispensary, following the Housing Works Cannabis Company located just a few blocks away on Broadway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall

Here’s some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won’t set any earlier than that for months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Snapshot of a collector: Lower Manhattan attorney amasses thousands of historic and unique photos over a quarter-century

In the fabulous 2,100 square foot apartment that Joe Baio and his wife Anne Griffin share in the Police Building on Centre Street in Lower Manhattan, there are 320 photographs hanging on the walls, most of the walls stretch to 16 feet high — and those images are just a portion of the 6,000 that are in their collection.
MANHATTAN, NY
The best things to do for Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year (or Chinese New Year) is here to lift us up with new beginnings, beautiful art and delicious food. The celebration includes bursting firecrackers, lion dances and delicious cuisine, including at Chinatown‘s Chinese New Year Parade, one of the best events in February. Don’t miss filling your belly with amazing cuisine from one of the best Chinese restaurants in NYC either!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
One of NYC’s most expensive sushi restaurants reopens its more affordable spot next week

Sushi spenders in the know know that Noz is one of the top luxe destinations in NYC—times two. Chef Nozomu Abe opened the original Sushi Noz with restaurateur brothers Joshua Foulquier and David Foulquier on the Upper East Side in 2007, and today its omakase is priced at $495 per person, including gratuity but before drinks and tax. The trio’s Noz 17 followed in 2021, presently priced at $400 to $435 per person, with the same caveat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shake Shack, Chipotle to open first locations in Bed-Stuy

There goes the flavorhood. Two upscale fast food chains will soon have a presence in central Brooklyn. The bell tolls for thee, current rent deals in Bedford-Stuyvesant: Locations for both Shake Shack and Chipotle are set to open within the neighborhood’s boundaries. According to Eater, the international burrito bowl...
BROOKLYN, NY
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding

That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nailed! Manhattan DA helps hammer in criminal indictment of alleged $5M construction scheme

Two dozen individuals and 26 companies found themselves charged in a multimillion-dollar construction industry kickback scheme in an indictment that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unveiled Wednesday. According to Bragg, the long-term investigation by the NYPD and the city’s Department of Investigation (DOI) took place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and...
MANHATTAN, NY

