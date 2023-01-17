Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Before the clock strikes 12: Midnight Theatre in Manhattan West brings evening magic, comedy, and Broadway
Mystery and intrigue are abound at the Midnight Theatre, where guests can explore a space part theatre and part salon, rub elbows and crack a wise one with Pete Davidson, or nab seats to a secret, sold-out show of a 1980s screening featuring Barbra Streisand on 16-millimeter film. There will...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You must solve a cipher to enter this speakeasy-styled restaurant and bar
If NYC’s restaurant reservation-making obstacle course—staking out platforms at midnight a number of days in advance of your desired date; strategically coordinated notification settings; calling on the phone—has simply become too easy to slake your competitive streak, a new spot opening in the East Village might reignite your dining rivalry desires.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Celeb photographer Waring Abbott lists upstate pad for $5.5M
Celebrity photographer Waring Abbott and his wife, neuroscientist Sara Denning, are listing their Orange County residence for $5.5 million. The cozy, light-filled home — at 15 Cox Drive in Monroe, NY — sits on 38 wooded acres with scenic views, trails, creeks and ponds. The main house is...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters this week
All this time later after the pandemic and nature is still healing. On Wednesday, two common dolphins were spotted in Whale Creek, a body of water adjacent to Newtown Creek and the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, near Greenpoint. The Newtown Creek Alliance posted the news on its Instagram,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
You can walk under this giant colorful archway in downtown Manhattan right now
“Pulse Portal,” an art installation by sculpture artist Davis McCarty that was previously on display at Burning Man in 2016, is now on display at Brookfield Place’s Waterfront Plaza—and it’s a creative piece of work that you definitely want to see in the flesh. The eye-catching,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
American Kennel president Dennis Sprung lists NYC home
It’s a busy month for Dennis Sprung, the president of the American Kennel Club. He’s gearing up for the Meet the Breeds event on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Javits Center for dog lovers and the pet-curious. It’s the largest in-person dog breed educational showcase in the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Second legal weed dispensary to open in Greenwich Village next week
The state’s second legal weed dispensary is primed to open next week in Greenwich Village, just a few blocks from the first one, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. Smacked LLC will open to the world at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at its new storefront at 144 Bleecker Street, near New York University and Washington Square Park. The store will be New York’s second official dispensary, following the Housing Works Cannabis Company located just a few blocks away on Broadway.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall
Here’s some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won’t set any earlier than that for months.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Snapshot of a collector: Lower Manhattan attorney amasses thousands of historic and unique photos over a quarter-century
In the fabulous 2,100 square foot apartment that Joe Baio and his wife Anne Griffin share in the Police Building on Centre Street in Lower Manhattan, there are 320 photographs hanging on the walls, most of the walls stretch to 16 feet high — and those images are just a portion of the 6,000 that are in their collection.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The best things to do for Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year (or Chinese New Year) is here to lift us up with new beginnings, beautiful art and delicious food. The celebration includes bursting firecrackers, lion dances and delicious cuisine, including at Chinatown‘s Chinese New Year Parade, one of the best events in February. Don’t miss filling your belly with amazing cuisine from one of the best Chinese restaurants in NYC either!
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
The first recreational cannabis dispensary from a justice-impacted person opens next week
A pop-up cannabis dispensary, the second licensed shop in New York, is opening here in NYC next week—and it’s run by someone with a past marijuana conviction. In that way, it’ll be the first of its kind in New York. Smacked LLC, owned by Roland Conner, will...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
One of NYC’s most expensive sushi restaurants reopens its more affordable spot next week
Sushi spenders in the know know that Noz is one of the top luxe destinations in NYC—times two. Chef Nozomu Abe opened the original Sushi Noz with restaurateur brothers Joshua Foulquier and David Foulquier on the Upper East Side in 2007, and today its omakase is priced at $495 per person, including gratuity but before drinks and tax. The trio’s Noz 17 followed in 2021, presently priced at $400 to $435 per person, with the same caveat.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Shake Shack, Chipotle to open first locations in Bed-Stuy
There goes the flavorhood. Two upscale fast food chains will soon have a presence in central Brooklyn. The bell tolls for thee, current rent deals in Bedford-Stuyvesant: Locations for both Shake Shack and Chipotle are set to open within the neighborhood’s boundaries. According to Eater, the international burrito bowl...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Let me tell you—NYC holds the key to conquering your New Year’s resolutions
Ah, a fresh new year. Now that we’re 18 days into 2023, you’ve likely started to form new habits (experts say it takes at least 18 days to start habit-forming) or you’ve given up on your resolutions already. Either way—or even if you haven’t made any resolutions...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Luxe NYC co-op sues absent resident for alleged hoarding
That’s the directive being given by a tony Upper East Side co-op — where a one-bedroom unit sells for nearly $1 million — to an elderly owner. The board at 31 E. 72nd St. is suing 86-year-old Joan Disse to force her to clean her apartment. A state Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her late last month alleges hoarding, a rodent infestation and a water leak that damaged the ceiling.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mental health legislation to be introduced, one year after Michelle Go fatally pushed in NYC subway
Congressman Dan Goldman at the Greenburger Center for Social and Criminal Justice in New York City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Photo courtesy of Congressman Goldman’s office. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Just a little over...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
No room or rest for the weary: Senior and disabled homeless men in Murray Hill subjected to latest street sweep
Four unhoused men braving the cold on 35th Street and 1st Avenue in Murray Hill had already begun packing their belongings by the time a contingent representing the NYPD, Sanitation Department, and Department of Social Services arrived Wednesday morning to get them out of there. Huddled in jackets, they told...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Random attacker throws hot coffee at man inside vestibule of Midtown Manhattan Bank: NYPD
Police have released a photo of a man wanted for throwing hot coffee at his victim inside a Chase Bank branch in Manhattan early Thursday morning (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A deranged man entered the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Nailed! Manhattan DA helps hammer in criminal indictment of alleged $5M construction scheme
Two dozen individuals and 26 companies found themselves charged in a multimillion-dollar construction industry kickback scheme in an indictment that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg unveiled Wednesday. According to Bragg, the long-term investigation by the NYPD and the city’s Department of Investigation (DOI) took place throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and...
Comments / 0