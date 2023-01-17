Read full article on original website
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
This Is The Most Snow Colorado's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
durangogov.org
Council talks lodgers' tax, and adopts parking plan
Durango, CO: Durango City Council on Tuesday chose to not draft ballot language that would reallocate lodgers’ tax, gave preliminary approval to a 153-unit housing development, and adopted a new comprehensive parking management plan. Jan. 17 Durango City Council Study Session:. Council reviewed a contracted study that surveyed 300...
20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town
Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
Nearly three feet of snow piles on Purgatory ski resort
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – One of the San Juan Mountains’ skiing gems just north of the New Mexico state line, Purgatory is reporting a massive amount of new snow at the resort now in mid-January. Over the last three days, the ski area reports 32 inches, or nearly three feet of snow as fallen on its […]
Gallup, Farmington high schools see threats over social media
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shooting threats at schools in Gallup and Farmington Tuesday forced police to beef up their presence. The Gallup and Farmington police departments posted about the threats on their Facebook pages. There were two threats, one with a clip warning Farmington High School students not to show up to class. The other shows […]
