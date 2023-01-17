ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

durangogov.org

Council talks lodgers' tax, and adopts parking plan

Durango, CO: Durango City Council on Tuesday chose to not draft ballot language that would reallocate lodgers’ tax, gave preliminary approval to a 153-unit housing development, and adopted a new comprehensive parking management plan. Jan. 17 Durango City Council Study Session:. Council reviewed a contracted study that surveyed 300...
DURANGO, CO
OutThere Colorado

20-foot-deep avalanche wipes out power to Colorado mountain town

Amid big snow hitting Colorado, an avalanche has taken out the power infrastructure in a San Miguel County mountain town, also closing a key access road. UPDATE: At 3:45 PM, the San Miguel Sheriff's Office announced that power has been restored to the town's core, but that some residents will remain without power until operations resume and are hopefully completed tomorrow.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
KRQE News 13

Nearly three feet of snow piles on Purgatory ski resort

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – One of the San Juan Mountains’ skiing gems just north of the New Mexico state line, Purgatory is reporting a massive amount of new snow at the resort now in mid-January. Over the last three days, the ski area reports 32 inches, or nearly three feet of snow as fallen on its […]
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Gallup, Farmington high schools see threats over social media

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shooting threats at schools in Gallup and Farmington Tuesday forced police to beef up their presence. The Gallup and Farmington police departments posted about the threats on their Facebook pages. There were two threats, one with a clip warning Farmington High School students not to show up to class. The other shows […]
FARMINGTON, NM

