Athens, WV

Concord University partners with Aramark to Swipe Out Hunger

By Logan Ross
 3 days ago

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Concord University Basic Needs Committee has partnered with Aramark to host a Swipe Out Student Hunger event.

Organizers are asking students to donate a meal swipe to a fellow student who may be in need. If you are interested in donating, a table will be set up outside the cafeteria on the second floor of the Student Center where volunteers will be accepting swipes.

Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia hosts Empty Bowls session

According to Dr. Sarah Beasley, VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students, approximately 31% of Concord University students face food insecurity.

The Swipe Out Student Hunger event will take place on Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26, 2023, from 11 A.M. until 1:30 P.M.

Concord University also has a food pantry on campus where you can donate non-perishable food, toiletries, and hygiene items. Monetary donations are also accepted through CU Foundation.

