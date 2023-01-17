ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

WNBA superstar shares cryptic free agency messages

2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart becomes a free agent on Saturday night at midnight ET. After six seasons with the Seattle Storm, the two-time WNBA Finals MVP is testing the free agency waters and meeting with four teams to determine where she’ll play next season. According to ESPN, Stewart will meet with the Storm, New Read more... The post WNBA superstar shares cryptic free agency messages appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
Houston Chronicle

Some of the WNBA's top players could be on the move when free agency opens

WNBA free agency doesn't officially begin until Saturday, but the player movement started earlier this week when the New York Liberty traded for 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones and Kayla Thornton in a blockbuster deal. Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb called the acquisition of Jones a "can't-miss opportunity." The Liberty sent...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Breanna Stewart teases WNBA Twitter as free agency speculation continues

Breanna Stewart is going to be the biggest name in this year’s edition of WNBA free agency as the 28-year-old looks to take the next step in her career. Her contract with the Seattle Storm has come to an end, and the 6-foot-4 forward is going to be free to choose which team she wants to play for next season once the free agency window officially opens on Saturday.
