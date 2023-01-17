Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Several snow chances this week, trending colder next weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies will remain cloudy through the overnight as lows dip into the teens for most locations. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. Monday: Another cloudy day is anticipated. By the late afternoon and evening, a...
spectrumnews1.com
A quick winter storm brought plowable snow across Ohio. Here's what fell
A winter storm brought a burst of snow into the region on Sunday, which is tapering off on Monday. A swath of higher accumulations stretching diagonally across the state from Cincinnati to Cleveland generally amounted to between 3 to 6 inches, but a few select spots saw snowfall totals even top a half-foot.
A significant blast of Arctic air could invade Minnesota soon
On Saturday, meteorologist Sven Sundgaard published a story about how this could be the fourth January in the Twin Cities to not drop below zero since the record-keeping era began in 1873. But there are signs that next weekend and beyond might bring a shot of Arctic air. NOAA's Climate...
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
wxpr.org
Travel hazardous, schools closed by winter storm
A severe winter storm closes schools and creates hazardous travel conditions in northern Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 6:00 p.m. The National Weather Service says total snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches is expected in portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. They warn...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook, snow expected Jan. 18-19
The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook on Jan. 18 for multiple counties in Wisconsin. Snow is expected in east-central, south-central, and southeast Wisconsin. Screenshot, TMJ4 Weather forecast for Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning (Jan. 18-19, 2023). – Credit: TMJ4 News. Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake,...
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
kchanews.com
National Weather Service Adjusts Winter Storm Forecast
National Weather Service La Crosse…WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING for Mitchell- Howard- Winneshiek-Allamakee- Floyd-and Chickasaw-counties; Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton. National Weather Service Des Moines…..WINTER STORM WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON for...
wearegreenbay.com
Winter Storm arrives tonight into Thursday
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Calm before the storm Wednesday as we await snow that moves in tonight. Watch out for icy spots from refreezing water. During the day, any partial sun early will get gobbled up by clouds with a high in the low and middle 30s.
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
Winter Storm Watch Issued Ahead of Strong Storm System Wednesday/Thursday.
Iowa Storm Center has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest, north central, northeast, west central, central, southwest and south central Iowa. Read on for the details... Timing: Effective later Wednesday through Thursday....
School districts cancel classes due to winter storm
Several school districts across Colorado canceled school on Wednesday. Some schools canceled classes or activities scheduled for Tuesday night ahead of a Winter Storm expected to bring between 7 to 14 inches in some parts of the state. Some of the school districts that have canceled school as of Tuesday afternoon include Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Douglas County Schools, Jefferson Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Poudre School District, and Thompson School Dist. R2-J, among dozens of others. The following was the full list of closings on Wednesday morning:ACADEMY OF CHARTER SCHOOLS - WESTMINSTER: Closed TodayACCELERATED SCHOOLS: Closed TodayACTION CENTER: Closed...
