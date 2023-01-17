Read full article on original website
Real Friends of WeHo Cast Teases Groundbreaking First Season
West Hollywood has never seen drama quite like this—and that's saying something. In an exclusive sneak peek at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo—described by the network as "an unfiltered and honest...
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Regina King Calls Late Son Ian Alexander Jr. Her "Guiding Light" in Touching Tribute
Regina King is honoring her late son Ian Alexander Jr. One year after his passing, the Oscar winner shared a moving tribute to her only child on what would have been his 27th birthday. "January 19th is Ian's Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram. "As we still process his physical absence,...
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge Park
A 13-year-old girl's body was recovered from the East River in New York City after she threatened to jump while calling 911. Jade Smith's mother, Suyapa Martinez, 30, reported her missing around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, her corpse was discovered in the water close to Brooklyn Bridge Park, and she was pronounced dead there.
Kristin Cavallari Seemingly Confirms Date With Tyler Cameron Amid Romance Speculation
Watch: Talan Torriero on Love Triangle With Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about that outing with Tyler Cameron. The Very Cavallari alum appeared to confirm that the last person she went on a date with was the former Bachelorette star. "My last date was public,"...
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Seemingly Confirm Romance in PDA Pic
Pete Davidson seems to be riding into his next romance with Chase Sui Wonders. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars appeared to confirm their romance when they were spotted packing PDA during a visit...
You'll Be Speechless After Watching Shay Mooney's Baby Announcement
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney is so glad this baby exists. On January 20, the Dan + Shay member announced the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah Love Mooney. "Abraham Shay Mooney," Shay wrote on Instagram with a video of his...
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic
Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
Does Below Deck's Fraser Regret Camille's Firing? He Says...
Below Deck Chief Stew Fraser Olender is reflecting on Camille Lamb's shocking departure. After he encouraged Captain Sandy Yawn to fire his troublesome season 10 stew on the Bravo series' Jan. 16...
Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Comedian Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Is Revealed. Months after the passing of Leslie Jordan, more details have emerged surrounding his sudden death. The Will & Grace alum died from a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," according to the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office obtained by E! News on Jan. 19.
Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away
Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding
Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude. Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger. Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Transformation After Losing Bet With North
Even Kim Kardashian can't believe she did this on TikTok. Lip-syncing to Millie B's viral song "M to the B," Kim shared a video of herself totally transforming by applying a heavy face of makeup,...
Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Defends Revealing Co-Star Ashley Siren's Pregnancy Without Permission
Watch: Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra. Catelynn Lowell promises she wanted to avoid drama—not start it. During the Jan. 17 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Ashley Siren and Briana Dejesus got into an explosive fight, forcing producers to separate the pair from the rest of the cast.
Find Out Which Handmaid's Tale Star Is Headed to Law & Order: SVU
Watch: Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot. Bradley Whitford is trading in the Republic of Gilead for New York City. The Handmaid's Tale star—who plays Commander Lawrence on the hit Hulu series—will guest star on the Feb. 23 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, E! News confirmed. Playing a professor with early-onset dementia, the Mariska Hargitay-directed episode will see Whitford's character cross paths with Captain Olivia Benson after he confesses to a murder he committed years ago.
Gabrielle Union Explains Why Season 3 of Truth Be Told Hit So Close to Home
Watch: Octavia Spencer & Gabrielle Union Recall Case of the Giggles on Set. For inspiration on season three of Truth Be Told, all Gabrielle Union had to do was look around. The actress joins the cast of the Apple TV+ drama in its third season, premiering Jan. 20, which stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster and journalist Poppy Parnell. In season three, Gabrielle plays Eva, "an unorthodox principal," according to the streamer, who works to keep the names of missing Black and brown girls in the headlines while "chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring."
The Cast of The Bear’s Season 2 Wish Lists Include New Ventures, New Jobs and Dolphins
Watch: The Bear Cast Teases Insane Season 2 Potential Plotlines. If you can't stand the heat, it's probably best to stay away from this kitchen especially. At the end of The Bear's first season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) uncovers a large sum of money hidden in tomato cans—the small ones, of course—after receiving a posthumous letter from his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal), which hinted at the whereabouts of the cash.
