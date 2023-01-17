ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
E! News

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Proves She's the Season 3 Diamond in New On-Set Pic

Watch: Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3 Adds "Sexy" New Character. There's no denying that Nicola Coughlan is the diamond of Bridgerton season three. The actress, who takes over the leading lady spot from season one and two's respective stars Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley, was spotted filming a scene for the new season while in Bath, a city located in England's Somerset county. Dressed in a vibrant green gown, Nicola's Penelope Featherington beams as she enters a soiree with mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).
E! News

Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Comedian Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Is Revealed. Months after the passing of Leslie Jordan, more details have emerged surrounding his sudden death. The Will & Grace alum died from a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," according to the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office obtained by E! News on Jan. 19.
E! News

Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away

Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
E! News

Find Out Which Handmaid's Tale Star Is Headed to Law & Order: SVU

Watch: Law & Order: SVU Stars - 2022 Emmys E! Glambot. Bradley Whitford is trading in the Republic of Gilead for New York City. The Handmaid's Tale star—who plays Commander Lawrence on the hit Hulu series—will guest star on the Feb. 23 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, E! News confirmed. Playing a professor with early-onset dementia, the Mariska Hargitay-directed episode will see Whitford's character cross paths with Captain Olivia Benson after he confesses to a murder he committed years ago.
E! News

Gabrielle Union Explains Why Season 3 of Truth Be Told Hit So Close to Home

Watch: Octavia Spencer & Gabrielle Union Recall Case of the Giggles on Set. For inspiration on season three of Truth Be Told, all Gabrielle Union had to do was look around. The actress joins the cast of the Apple TV+ drama in its third season, premiering Jan. 20, which stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster and journalist Poppy Parnell. In season three, Gabrielle plays Eva, "an unorthodox principal," according to the streamer, who works to keep the names of missing Black and brown girls in the headlines while "chasing down leads to a suspected sex trafficking ring."
E! News

The Cast of The Bear’s Season 2 Wish Lists Include New Ventures, New Jobs and Dolphins

Watch: The Bear Cast Teases Insane Season 2 Potential Plotlines. If you can't stand the heat, it's probably best to stay away from this kitchen especially. At the end of The Bear's first season, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) uncovers a large sum of money hidden in tomato cans—the small ones, of course—after receiving a posthumous letter from his brother Michael (Jon Bernthal), which hinted at the whereabouts of the cash.
E! News

E! News

