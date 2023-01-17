ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
KATU.com

Portland launches proactive tree maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is taking a more proactive approach to tree care instead of just responding in an emergency. Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry department was able to increase staffing with money from the parks levy passed in 2020. Work on the program...
KATU.com

'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': 'Just seems like there's nobody in charge'

PORTLAND, Ore. — In this week’s “City in Crisis: Finding Solutions” report, we headed back to a neighborhood in Southeast Portland that feels left out. When we visited this neighborhood around Southeast 115th Avenue and Harold Street in October, we found neighbors frustrated with the lack of attention from the city. Crime and homelessness were top of mind then. And three months later, they still are.
KATU.com

Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
KATU.com

Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
KATU.com

Reward offered in deadly shooting near Northeast Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 in cash for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 shooting near a Northeast Portland bar that left a man dead. Police were called to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 N.E. Sandy Blvd....
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
KATU.com

New renderings show future of East Multnomah County Library

GRESHAM, Ore. — County officials released new images that illustrate the plans for a brand new East Multnomah County Library. Multnomah County officials hope to put the building at the site of the current Gresham City Hall Park and Ride, giving public transit riders easy access to the building.
KATU.com

Pickleball courts at Lake Oswego park to close after noise complaints

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The city of Lake Oswego is closing its only pickleball courts. It’s a controversial move, following noise complaints from people who live nearby. "As documented, the whack, whack, whack noise from pickleball is unbearable and physically and emotionally harmful to our neighbors who live as close as 42 feet from the courts," a person who supports the closure said at a City Council meeting.
KATU.com

Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
KATU.com

YVYV: Republican house leader Vicki Breese-Iverson

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Dunn is at the state capitol in Salem where he just finished interviewing house speaker Dan Rayfield about this critical session of the Oregon legislature. Now we're going to hear what Republicans are focusing on in this legislative session. Representative Vicki Breese-Iverson is the Republican...
KATU.com

Man killed in late-night Cully Neighborhood shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Cully Neighborhood early Thursday night, said the Portland Police Bureau. On January 19, 2023, just after 11:45 p.m., Portland Police Bureau officers were called to the 4200 block of Northeast Prescott Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered a dead man at the scene.
KATU.com

SWAT arrests man accused of threatening to kill neighbors, police in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. — A SWAT team arrested a man Thursday who is accused of threatening to kill his neighbors and police officers in the Five Corners neighborhood of Vancouver. Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out shortly after 11 a.m. on reports that 51-year-old John Jamison threatened to get a gun and kill his two neighbors in the 9100 block of Northeast 68th Street.
KATU.com

Shooting in Montavilla kills one man, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the Montavilla Neighborhood early Friday morning, Portland Police said. On January 20, 2023, just after 2 a.m., PPB officers were called to the 8500 block of Southeast Taylor Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival they found a man...
