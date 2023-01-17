WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Washington Township residents are demanding immediate safety changes to what they describe as a "dangerous" intersection at Delsea Drive and Salina Road. According to Washington Township police, the intersection is scheduled to receive a traffic signal, but after several months of waiting, the signal still hasn't been installed.Meanwhile, both police and businesses near the intersection said crashes continue at the intersection."It's a very dangerous intersection," Michael Ulrich, a delivery driver for Sollena's Pizza, said. "They really should get cracking on getting a traffic light here because it could save lives."Part of the problem with the intersection is only cars on Salina Road have a stop sign, and with fast and heavy traffic coming up and down Delsea Drive, cars sometimes gun it to turn onto Delsea Drive, which can lead to crashes. "They tell us we're going to get a light there, but we keep on waiting and waiting, and it doesn't seem to happen," Ulrich said. "In the meantime, it remains a very dangerous intersection with many accidents per year." CBS News Philadelphia reached out to NJ DOT to find out when a traffic signal will be installed in the intersection and is awaiting a response.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO