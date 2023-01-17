Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Applications Open for the 2023 Tri-Morris Junior Police AcademyMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersMorristown, NJ
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
seaislenews.com
Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
How to fight a cell phone ticket in New Jersey
🚨 There are exemptions to New Jersey's law on cell phone use. A cop catches you on the phone — in hand — while driving. There's likely not much you can say or do at this point. But fighting a traffic ticket for improper use of a phone while driving is not impossible. You just have to hope a judge will trust that the cop caught you during the split second you were answering or ending a call.
Washington Township residents demand changes to dangerous intersection
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Washington Township residents are demanding immediate safety changes to what they describe as a "dangerous" intersection at Delsea Drive and Salina Road. According to Washington Township police, the intersection is scheduled to receive a traffic signal, but after several months of waiting, the signal still hasn't been installed.Meanwhile, both police and businesses near the intersection said crashes continue at the intersection."It's a very dangerous intersection," Michael Ulrich, a delivery driver for Sollena's Pizza, said. "They really should get cracking on getting a traffic light here because it could save lives."Part of the problem with the intersection is only cars on Salina Road have a stop sign, and with fast and heavy traffic coming up and down Delsea Drive, cars sometimes gun it to turn onto Delsea Drive, which can lead to crashes. "They tell us we're going to get a light there, but we keep on waiting and waiting, and it doesn't seem to happen," Ulrich said. "In the meantime, it remains a very dangerous intersection with many accidents per year." CBS News Philadelphia reached out to NJ DOT to find out when a traffic signal will be installed in the intersection and is awaiting a response.
Bridgewater mall shoppers shot by airsoft gun in separate incidents
Two Somerset County men face several charges after two shoppers at the Bridgewater Commons mall were shot with pellets from an airsoft pistol in separate incidents earlier this month, authorities said Friday. A woman told police she was shot in the head with a BB or pellet gun about 7...
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Will East Brunswick join these NJ districts adding an Islamic holiday to calendar?
EAST BRUNSWICK — Muslim residents have urged the township Board of Education to add the religion’s major holidays to the school calendar. In Arabic, Eid literally means a “festival” or “feast.” There are two such major festivities in the Islamic calendar — Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Officers Save Drowning Dog In Jersey Shore Lagoon
POINT PLEASANT – Due to their quick response and lifesaving measures, local authorities were able to rescue a distressed dog that had fallen into a lagoon earlier today. Around 12 p.m., the Point Pleasant Police Department received a report that the dog had fallen into the lagoon behind a home on East Drive. Police as well as Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75 and Point Pleasant First Aid Squad responded to the scene.
Happy spring? One of NJ’s earliest flowers is already blooming
Happy spring? Should we even be saying that in January? Seems kind of premature, but so far our winter has been relatively a bit warmer than usual, minus that bitter cold snap over the Christmas holiday. Of course, it's never too early to have those warm thoughts of spring and...
Saudi national arrested in theft of NJ school bus
🚌 An empty school bus was stolen from Livingston public schools on Tuesday. 🚌 'Concerning leads' got the FBI involved but they have released few details. 🚌 A Saudi national acting alone was arrested in Pennsylvania onThursday. A Saudi national was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged in...
'Angels' save dog from drowning in frigid lagoon in New Jersey
Neighbors and first responders in New Jersey jumped into action to save the life of a dog that nearly drowned in the cold water.
Footage Shows Pursuit-Crash That Left 26-Year-Old NJ Driver Dead In Maryland
New details and video footage have been released of the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and crash on I-95 in Maryland that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95 on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Cecil County after she attempted to elude Mar…
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Sparta Police: Wantage Woman Sick on Shoulder of Route 15 Charged with DWI
SPARTA, NJ - Sparta Police Officer Thomas Herd stopped to check on a woman on the side of Route 15 around 3 a.m. on January 14. Herd found Stephanie Dehagara, 26 was “getting sick in the grass on the shoulder,” police said. Herd suspected Dehagara was drunk and had her perform field sobriety tests. She was then taken into custody and brought to Sparta Police Department Headquarters. After processing and breath testing she was charged with DWI and careless driving, police said. Dehagara was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
Party’s over? NJ-based retailer files for bankruptcy protection
🎈 All Party City stores — 27 in NJ — remain open. 🎈 Chapter 11 filing follows big NJ company turmoil with Bed, Bath and Beyond. New Jersey-based Party City Holdco has filed for bankruptcy protection — while assuring customers that its stores remained open.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Gov. Murphy Comments on Mass Shooting in California
Governor Murphy this morning used a Mass Shooting in Monterey Park, California to highlight his stand on guns:. “When any community cannot gather to celebrate without fear of being the victim of the next mass shooting, we have lost our way. All of New Jersey stands firmly with the AAPI community in Monterey Park, California, and at home, with the families and friends of those killed or injured, and with the members of law enforcement working to find the shooter and bring them to justice. We cannot be a nation where such gun violence is tolerated and normalized.”
This New Jersey international hot dog eatery is epic
Hot diggity dog! Are you ready to have the craziest hot dog you've ever had? I'm talking about the kind of hot dog that samples the very best of different cultures around the world all on your plate. If that is you, then you are just like me and we...
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
