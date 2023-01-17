Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Richard S. Shineman Foundation Bids Fond Farewell to Two Longstanding Board Member Featured
Wrapping up a decade of grant-making in December 2022, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is bidding a fond farewell to two longstanding board members, Kathy Fenlon and Casey Raymond, who both served on the board since the inception of the foundation. “With Kathy as Chair and Casey as Vice Chair,...
wwnytv.com
State completes investigation into Samaritan Summit Village death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A state investigation concluded that a Samaritan Summit Village skilled nursing facility resident died in October because of a lack of constant supervision. The resident, who had dementia and a history of wandering, refused to wear a monitoring device called a Wanderguard despite several attempts...
wxhc.com
Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close
Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
iheartoswego.com
United Way's Diamond Ring Raffle Winner Announced Featured
Robert Cantwell of Clayton, NY was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a stunning diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers. Valued at $4,000, the one...
iheartoswego.com
Local Non-Profit Awarded Shineman Grant Funding for House Featured
The Desens House (www.desenshouse.org) was awarded $25,000 from the Shineman Foundation (https://shinemanfoundation.org/) to support their women’s recovery house. The Shineman Foundation grant was awarded to cover further building costs as demolition and renovation continues for the Desens House. The Desens House is a faith-based, community driven model for recovery...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Delivers 2023 State of the City Address Featured
Mayor Billy Barlow delivered the 2023 State of the City Address for the City of Oswego Wednesday evening, describing government happenings in the city of Oswego and announcing several new projects and initiatives that’ll comprise his administration’s agenda in 2023. Mayor Barlow took the opportunity to use his...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Barlow to announce new playground for younger kids
OSWEGO — When he was elected mayor of Oswego in 2015, Billy Barlow, then just 25 years old, became one of the youngest elected mayors in state history. Tonight, as he delivers the annual State of the City address, his last as mayor, Barlow will highlight his administration’s accomplishments, reflecting on his time in office and pushing to continue the momentum he says he’s built over the past seven years. The city charter prohibits him from seeking a third four-year term.
localsyr.com
NOAA looking to preserve history in East Lake Ontario
LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Across the eastern boundary of Lake Ontario that spans 1,724 miles, there have been 43 known shipwrecks and one known aircraft that have been submerged within the last 200 years, according to the NOAA. And of the known wrecks, there are 20 potential shipwrecks...
wwnytv.com
A north country success story: Croghan business takes off with sales nationwide
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - You could call the idea a “grand slam.” From humble beginnings in an owners’ basement, to a one-stop-shop for unique product, sold across the country. Grand Slam in Croghan has put itself on the cutting edge of sports safety. Bob Lyndaker is...
iheartoswego.com
Brothers Blue to Perform January 28, with Mark Wahl Opening, at Oswego Music Hall Featured
On January 28 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes The Brothers Blue, with Mark Wahl opening, to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Rooted in the fertile tradition of Old-Time fiddle music, The Brothers Blue grow a sound all their own – offering a hybrid which unites fresh, original song-writing with elements from Country, Bluegrass, Cajun, and Irish music. They weave three part harmonies through a rich tapestry of fiddle, banjo, and guitar. The band of multi-instrumentalists entertained audiences at both the Grey Fox (2017) and Turtle Hill (2015) festivals where they were featured as Emerging Artists. Their tight huddle around a single microphone and groove-oriented arrangements prompted one fan to describe them as an “one-mind band” and another as “a dancer’s dream.” Whether around a campfire or in a concert hall, the band is excited for any opportunity to share honest, heartfelt musical experiences with their ever growing family of friends: The Brethren Blue.
iheartoswego.com
Daniel J Delaney Sr. – January 16, 2023 Featured
Daniel was born in Oswego, NY in 1936 to Leonard “Red” Delaney and Lillian (Sheldon) Delaney and grew up in the Oak Hill Area of Oswego. Dan served in the 11th Army Airborne Division in Germany during the 1950’s. After returning home he married his beloved wife Beverly in 1958. He worked as a skilled Machinist for Seal Right, Fulton Tool and Alcan Aluminum from which he retired. They resided in Southwest Oswego raising three sons.
iheartoswego.com
Dorothy P. Loomis – January 16, 2023 Featured
Dorothy P. Loomis, 81 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Crouse Hospital. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late James and Pearl Copeland Jackson. Mrs. Loomis was the widow of the late Starr G. Loomis. She was a life resident of Oswego...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, January 20, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:01 A.M. Adirondack CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Barneveld Public Library: CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: CLOSED. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
OCSD Charles E. Riley Elementary School Dismissed Early Today, Jan. 18
OSWEGO – Please be advised that due to a power outage at Charles E. Riley Elementary, CER students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. today.
iheartoswego.com
Denise Lee Downs – January 16, 2023 Featured
Denise Lee Downs, 54 of Oswego passed away Monday January 16, 2023 at Upstate Medical University Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in New Albany, Indiana on August 25, 1968. Denise had several careers over her lifetime. She traveled the country running a door to door...
localsyr.com
Onon. Co. Sheriff and B’Ville Police Chief over death in Baldwinsville
(WSYR-TV) — You can watch live, at 12 p.m., Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck hold a press conference at the Baldwinsville Police Department. The press conference is regarding a death investigation in the Village of Baldwinsville today, January 20.
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 1 – January 7
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 1 to January 7. Two food service’s failed their inspection: Denny’s Denny’s had 7 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods The inspector found the […]
iheartoswego.com
OHS Students Get Inside Look at Storm Chasing With "Doppler on Wheels"
A meteorology lesson at Oswego High School recently gave students a chance to explore storm chasing equipment as the Doppler on Wheels stopped by for a visit. The state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a mounted Doppler Radar system on the exterior, with plenty of high-tech monitors and gear inside to track storm data. The equipment allows scientists to see what is happening inside a storm and how various factors affect weather outcomes.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: North Country resident accused in Jefferson County shoplifting case
WATERTOWN- A North Country resident is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Alexis M. Sobek, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). Sobek was officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of petit larceny and criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree.
