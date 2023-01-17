ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

NYS Gun Show arrives at Plaza Convention Center

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Multiple opinions on gun ownership on display in the Capital Region Saturday, as the New York State Gun Show brought thousands to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. "We're celebrating the Second Amendment. These are all lawful gun owners who have an interest, a hobby,...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Trudy the Turkey took a trip to visit the Guilderland Public Library

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — The Guilderland Public Library says they had a unique visitor. A white feathered turkey. According to the library, they named the turkey Trudy and contacted Guilderland Animal Control. Officials took care of the docile domesticated turkey that they believe escaped a farm setting. The owner...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Saratoga County to distribute overdose kits, provide training

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH), in partnership with the Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Corps (CPHM), will distribute free Naloxone Overdose Rescue Kits on Sunday from 10AM to 2PM at the CPHM location at 15 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park. Naloxone is a...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Guilderland EMS seeing relief from long ER wait times after town implements new policy

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Wait times at the hospital have become a problem not just for patients, but also EMS workers. In Guilderland, its town board – fed up with having their crews wait hours with their patients – have approved a policy for hospitals to compensate the town’s EMS crews for the excess time and resources spent in the emergency room caring for patients.
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports

ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Fire breaks out in vacant hotel on Wolf Road

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Crews fought an early morning fire in a long-vacant hotel on Wolf Road early Saturday morning. Colonie Police say a fire was reported at the Red Lion Hotel, located at 205 Wolf Road, at about 3 a.m. Saturday. This hotel is not currently in operation, and has been vacant for an extended period of time.
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

One person hurt, firetruck damaged, in Troy shooting

One person was hurt and a fire truck was damaged in a shooting in Troy. Troy police say it was right around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning when a call came in for a fire alarm at 77 Congress Street. Firefighters arrived to find a large crowd of people both inside and outside of the building.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Man convicted of possessing illegal handgun

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The Albany County District Attorney's Office is announcing the conviction of a man on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charge, in the Second Degree. They say this is a Class C Armed Violent Felony. Prosecutors say 51 year old Wantu Ackerman was found guilty by...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Fulton County man charged with forcibly touching two juvenile males

FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Perth man faces two counts of forcible touching, accused of inappropriate physical contact with two separate juvenile males. On Friday, Devin James Martell, 27, was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators following multiple reports of inappropriate contact with a minor, in the Towns of Johnstown and Broadalbin.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
NISKAYUNA, NY
WRGB

Endowment expected to provide perpetual support to Writers Institute

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez says history has been made with the largest gift every made to the New York State Writers Institute (NYSWI) at UAlbany in the program's 40 year history. One million dollars has been gifted to the NYSWI by area...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Firewolves Drop Another Home Game to the Riptide

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Firewolves back on their home turf taking on a winless New York Riptide team. What a nightmare of a game for Albany. This one was all Riptides from the start. New York won over 67% of the faceoffs, and then it was goal after goal. The lead would balloon to 8-1 in the second quarter as the Firewolves were downright sluggish. Jeff Teat had an absolute monster game as well. How about seven goals alone for him. Certainly a game to forget for the Firewolves.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Friday Night Hoops Highlights (1/20)

Albany, NY (WRGB) — In High School Hoops, we had ourselves a Friday night filled with some cross-town clashes. Both Boy's and Girl's Basketball in action, but one game stood out as the Game of The Night compared to the other. BURNT HILLS @ SCHENECTADY (BOY'S BASKETBALL) Schenectady hosting...
SCHENECTADY, NY

