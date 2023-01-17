Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Firewolves back on their home turf taking on a winless New York Riptide team. What a nightmare of a game for Albany. This one was all Riptides from the start. New York won over 67% of the faceoffs, and then it was goal after goal. The lead would balloon to 8-1 in the second quarter as the Firewolves were downright sluggish. Jeff Teat had an absolute monster game as well. How about seven goals alone for him. Certainly a game to forget for the Firewolves.

ALBANY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO