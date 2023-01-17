Read full article on original website
WRGB
NYS Gun Show arrives at Plaza Convention Center
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Multiple opinions on gun ownership on display in the Capital Region Saturday, as the New York State Gun Show brought thousands to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center. "We're celebrating the Second Amendment. These are all lawful gun owners who have an interest, a hobby,...
WRGB
Trudy the Turkey took a trip to visit the Guilderland Public Library
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — The Guilderland Public Library says they had a unique visitor. A white feathered turkey. According to the library, they named the turkey Trudy and contacted Guilderland Animal Control. Officials took care of the docile domesticated turkey that they believe escaped a farm setting. The owner...
WRGB
Saratoga County to distribute overdose kits, provide training
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Department of Health (SCDOH), in partnership with the Clifton Park and Halfmoon Emergency Corps (CPHM), will distribute free Naloxone Overdose Rescue Kits on Sunday from 10AM to 2PM at the CPHM location at 15 Crossing Blvd, Clifton Park. Naloxone is a...
WRGB
Washington County town's one-man highway crew creating uncertainty for school district
HARTFORD, N.Y. (WRGB) — One Washington County town is facing a challenging situation. Currently, Hartford’s Highway Department only has one active employee able to clear the roads. It’s already prompted the Hartford Central School District to close one day this week. With a one-man crew clearing the...
WRGB
Guilderland EMS seeing relief from long ER wait times after town implements new policy
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Wait times at the hospital have become a problem not just for patients, but also EMS workers. In Guilderland, its town board – fed up with having their crews wait hours with their patients – have approved a policy for hospitals to compensate the town’s EMS crews for the excess time and resources spent in the emergency room caring for patients.
WRGB
Albany man found with ghost gun during traffic stop, sheriff reports
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces felony weapons charges, accused of having a privately-made ghost gun. On January 21, 2023 at approximately 5:42 p.m. Deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a white Mazda for vehicle and traffic violations. Through interviews, deputies identified the driver as T Zi U. Coles, 22, of Albany. He was found to be in possession of a 9mm privately made firearm (Ghost Gun) and a quantity of cannabis.
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of damaging vehicles at Glens Falls Hospital with a machete
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — The Glens Falls Police Department arrested William Palangi, 53, after officers witnessed him damaging vehicles in the Glens Falls Hospital parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon. Glens Falls Police received a report that a black Jeep Wrangler – which was driving erratically on...
WRGB
Fire breaks out in vacant hotel on Wolf Road
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Crews fought an early morning fire in a long-vacant hotel on Wolf Road early Saturday morning. Colonie Police say a fire was reported at the Red Lion Hotel, located at 205 Wolf Road, at about 3 a.m. Saturday. This hotel is not currently in operation, and has been vacant for an extended period of time.
WRGB
One person hurt, firetruck damaged, in Troy shooting
One person was hurt and a fire truck was damaged in a shooting in Troy. Troy police say it was right around 12:00 a.m. Sunday morning when a call came in for a fire alarm at 77 Congress Street. Firefighters arrived to find a large crowd of people both inside and outside of the building.
WRGB
Man convicted of possessing illegal handgun
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The Albany County District Attorney's Office is announcing the conviction of a man on a Criminal Possession of a Weapon Charge, in the Second Degree. They say this is a Class C Armed Violent Felony. Prosecutors say 51 year old Wantu Ackerman was found guilty by...
WRGB
Suspect with dozens of open cases charged with selling cocaine
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady man currently behind bars with nearly 30 cases pending now faces additional drug charges. On January 19th, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit arrested Bryan S. Pallone, following an investigation into the sales of cocaine within Saratoga County. Pallone is accused of selling and possessing quantities of Cocaine.
WRGB
Fulton County man charged with forcibly touching two juvenile males
FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Perth man faces two counts of forcible touching, accused of inappropriate physical contact with two separate juvenile males. On Friday, Devin James Martell, 27, was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff’s Investigators following multiple reports of inappropriate contact with a minor, in the Towns of Johnstown and Broadalbin.
WRGB
Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
WRGB
Sheriff's office looking for missing 13-year old girl, Avery Hammond-Mosher
GREENFIELD, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 13-year-old Avery Hammond-Mosher, who went missing from the Town of Greenfield on January 21, 2023. Avery also has ties to the Town of Scotia. She is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 110 pounds. She is white,...
WRGB
Endowment expected to provide perpetual support to Writers Institute
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - University at Albany President Havidán Rodríguez says history has been made with the largest gift every made to the New York State Writers Institute (NYSWI) at UAlbany in the program's 40 year history. One million dollars has been gifted to the NYSWI by area...
WRGB
Multiple crews on the scene battling large fire in Colonie, one taken to hospital
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. Colonie Police confirm multiple crews are at the BBL Construction location on Kings Road for a major fire. One worker was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for smoke...
WRGB
Firewolves Drop Another Home Game to the Riptide
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Firewolves back on their home turf taking on a winless New York Riptide team. What a nightmare of a game for Albany. This one was all Riptides from the start. New York won over 67% of the faceoffs, and then it was goal after goal. The lead would balloon to 8-1 in the second quarter as the Firewolves were downright sluggish. Jeff Teat had an absolute monster game as well. How about seven goals alone for him. Certainly a game to forget for the Firewolves.
WRGB
Friday Night Hoops Highlights (1/20)
Albany, NY (WRGB) — In High School Hoops, we had ourselves a Friday night filled with some cross-town clashes. Both Boy's and Girl's Basketball in action, but one game stood out as the Game of The Night compared to the other. BURNT HILLS @ SCHENECTADY (BOY'S BASKETBALL) Schenectady hosting...
