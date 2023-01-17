Read full article on original website
Person shot in east Toledo Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot at least once on Clark Street in east Toledo Friday night, Toledo police said. The victim is in the hospital and their condition is currently unknown. TPD said the incident is under investigation. If you have information, you can call or text...
TFRD investigates Friday night fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Friday night. The fire took place near the 1600 block of Kelsey Avenue. TFRD says the fire started on the porch and spread into the home, eventually reaching the attic. No one was inside the...
Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Find an explanation of the levels below. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In Ohio, there are three levels of Snow Emergency labeled, Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3.
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
Tree falls onto Toledo home, no injuries reported
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue remain active on the scene of a tree crashing into a Toledo home, Thursday. According to TPD, officers responded to a call of a tree crashing into a home in the 2900 block of Northwood Ave. around 10 p.m.
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
TARTA extends bus route to Holland
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved several service changes for the spring, including an extended route. According to the TARTA’s news release, starting Sunday, March 26, TARTA’s route 32 will travel to Spring Meadows with slight changes to the route’s stops. As the route expands, so does the coverage area; customers living within 3/4 of a mile of Spring Meadows will be eligible for TARPS.
Man sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for May 2021 Spotlight nightclub homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge sentenced Darryl Lathan to 20.5 years in prison Thursday for the May 2021 murder of Armonte Rodgers at Spotlight Nightclub in south Toledo. Lathan was found guilty on Aug. 5, 2022 after an October 2021 indictment. Lathan shot Rodgers on May 16...
BG Police called to Walmart for employee reportedly threatening to harm co-worker and himself
Bowling Green Police Division responded Thursday at 3:31 a.m. to Walmart for an employee who had reportedly threatened another employee and threatened to harm himself. The 21-year-old employee was being terminated from his job for reportedly threatening to use a firearm to hurt a co-worker, when the employee also threatened to take his own life. Officers took the man to the police station, where he was met by a mental health professional from Unison. He was then transported up to St. Charles Hospital.
Police say two ran after a two-vehicle crash Saturday
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department is looking for two people who ran from the scene of a crash Saturday night. The two-vehicle crash occurred on West Trenton Avenue and Bolton Street between a Dodge Durango and a 24-year-old from Brownsburge, IN, FPD says. The 24-year-old and a...
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
OSHP: Michigan man, woman charged with fentanyl possession after traffic stop
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — A Michigan man and woman face felony drug charges after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized fentanyl worth approximately $27,450 in a traffic stop in Hancock County on Jan. 11. Robert Lee Smith, 48, and Aisha Cochran, 45, both of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, were charged...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
Ohio State Highway Patrol Finds Secret Magnetic Box Containing Drugs
OHIO -Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Hancock County. During the traffic stop, troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $27,450. On January 11, at 12:35 a.m., troopers stopped a rented 2023 Kia Sportage with...
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
Ohio death row inmate resentenced, could get parole
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and...
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
