Memphis, TN

Second suspect arrested in nursing student BarShay Wilson’s death

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Xo7m_0kHWdQA300

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second arrest has been made in the case of a missing University of Memphis nursing student whose body was found in Arlington in December.

Cassius Bryant, 22, is in jail on $2 million bond, charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and filing a false report. He was booked Monday.

Missing University of Memphis nursing student’s body found

The Memphis Police Department confirmed his arrest was related to the death of BarShay Wilson.

Wilson, 25, had been set to graduate from nursing school Dec. 10, but never showed up after leaving a party the night before at a Fox Meadows apartment.

Police said Wilson’s body was found Dec. 12, a few yards from a burning Camaro on Highway 70 in Arlington. He had been shot multiple times.

Police on Jan. 6 charged 22-year-old Vincent Patterson with murder in Wilson’s death.

Murder suspect charged in death of missing U of M student

According to an affidavit from Patterson’s arrest, Patterson told police that he and Bryant shot Wilson, took his marijuana and set fire to the Camaro after dumping Wilson’s body nearby.

WREG

WREG

